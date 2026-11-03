WRC

Kalle Rovanpera and Ott Tanak set for WRC return as Toyota announces bumper 2027 line-up

Toyota reveals six-car super team for 2027 World Rally Championship

Tom Howard

Published: Nov 3, 2026, 7:48 AM

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Kalle Rovanpera

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Kalle Rovanpera and Ott Tanak will rejoin the World Rally Championship next year as part of a six-car Toyota line-up that will see the marque run two teams and different Rally1 car models.

Toyota has announced plans to split its 2027 effort into two teams competing with all-new GR Celica and GR Yaris machinery built to the new technical regulations.

It will feature at least three world champions as two-time title holder Rovanpera (2022-23) and 2019 champion Tanak will return to top level rallying after a season away.

Reigning champion Elfyn Evans, meanwhile, will compete under the Toyota Racing team banner with last year’s title rivals Oliver Solberg and Sami Pajari - the pair respectively finished second and third in the 2026 standings.

The trio will pilot the squad’s GR Celica Rally1 car, meaning that particular model will return after being a prominent force in the 1980s and ‘90s, winning titles in 1993 and 1994.

Evans said: "I’m very happy to head into our eighth season with Toyota as we enter this new era. I think we share a similar mentality of always wanting to push for better and achieve more, so our goals are very much aligned.

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

“Attention is already turning to next year and what’s to come with the new car. It will be very different from what we’ve been used to, so there’s some work ahead for everyone to adapt and get the most out of it.

“I’m looking forward to that challenge and hope we can keep on achieving good things together."

The manufacturer will field its GR Yaris Rally1 car under the Gazoo Racing Toyota moniker.

It will be piloted by Tanak and co-driver Martin Jarveoja, who have been heavily involved in the development of Toyota’s new cars working as test drivers after leaving Hyundai at the end of 2025.

This marks a return of sorts to Toyota having claimed the 2019 title at the squad during a two-year stint with the team. Tanak will contest a full season alongside two-time WRC rally winner Takamoto Katsuta.

“We have very good memories from our previous time here,” said Tanak. “I have a lot of respect for the people and what they have achieved, so it has been nice to start working together again this year in a development role.

"I have enjoyed having some time away from competition, but the desire to drive has still been strong, and it’s been an interesting challenge to get involved in this new project.

Ott Tänak, Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

“It’s going to be a new start for everybody and there are still a lot of unknowns, but I’m looking forward to getting back on the stages and pushing together with the team to achieve some good results.”

Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen will take up the third GR Yaris seat but will contest a partial campaign.

The 26-year-old left the WRC at the end of 2025 in search of a single-seater career, until illness put those plans on hold. Now deemed fit to compete again, the youngest ever world champion has opted to make a return to rallying.

Rovanpera said: "This team has always felt like family to me, and in a way I never really felt that I had left.

“I’m enjoying having the chance to do some different things, but rallying has been a huge part of my life and I naturally started to miss the driving after a while.

“The main priority this year became my health and once I was fit to drive again, the team offered me the opportunity to test the development car and from there we started making plans for next season.

Kalle Rovanpera's Super Formula test

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

“It’s an interesting time to come back, and while the new cars will be very different from what we had before, that makes it an exciting new challenge for me.

"The main thing will be to enjoy the driving and the competition, learn about the car, and see what we can do together."

Rovanpera’s partial programme will provide the team with the possibility to welcome other drivers into its line-up during the season.

This could include selected appearances for nine-time world champion Sebastien Ogier, or other young drivers within the Toyota fold.

Ogier has already hinted at a scaled back partial programme for 2027, revealing that he will be absent from the Monte Carlo opener for the first time since 2011.

Toyota has confirmed that highly rated WRC Challenge Programme drivers Yuki Yamamoto, Jaspar Vaher and Takumi Matsushita will be in action in WRC2.

The presentation of the driver line-up at Toyota’s headquarters in Jyvaskyla, Finland followed an official groundbreaking ceremony the previous day (November 2) at the site of its new technical centre now under construction at nearby Majajärvi.

Meanwhile, in the surrounding forests of central Finland, the team is concluding six days of rally simulation testing with its 2027 prototype.

With the homologation process due for completion before the end of this year, further details regarding the two cars and their liveries will be released prior to the 2027 season.

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