WRC

Kalle Rovanpera: New 2027 WRC cars will see "everybody start from zero"

The two-time champion will make his WRC return in 2027

Tom Howard

Published: Nov 24, 2026, 5:12 PM

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Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing

Kalle Rovanpera expects the 2027 World Rally Championship to be a reset for the drivers with ‘everybody starting from zero’ as they adapt to all-new Rally1 cars.

After a year on the sidelines, the two-time world champion will rejoin the WRC next season to contest a partial campaign with Toyota, piloting a new 2027 specification GR Yaris.

Next season is not only a comeback to rallying for the Finn, but a return to competitive motorsport after recovering from a health issue that resulted in the 26-year-old abandoning plans to make a switch to single-seater racing in Japan’s Super Formula.

But Rovanpera’s return will arrive in vastly different machines from those that he drove to world titles in 2022 and 2023. Next year’s 300 horsepower cost-capped Rally1 cars will be slower than the previous generation, and will offer a slightly better performance than the current Rally2 cars.

While Rovanpera has previously driven Rally2 specification cars to success earlier in his career, the change in regulations for next year will provide a significant challenge to master.

“It's a big difference, new rules for everybody. Everybody starts from zero. When the rules change this much, I think nobody knows [how it will play out],” said Rovanpera.

“Some drivers and some driving styles, it will suit, some not. I don't know where we are going to be. I have no idea. We'll see it quite soon. It's going to be interesting. I always enjoy the new challenge.

TGR Yaris 2027

Photo by: Toyota

“The feeling in the new car has been quite ok. I try to come into the car and the testing with a fresh mind. I don't need to compare it to this year's car or anything.

“I haven't been driving it anymore, so I have been just trying to start from zero and make this car better and not worry about what has been before because it is not going to change.

“Obviously, us coming into the testing quite late this year, we will not have many tests in the car. But that's fine. I think everybody else has the same situation. Obviously, Ott has been testing the whole year. He should be really strong. We'll see.”

Rovanpera’s new Toyota team-mate Ott Tanak has been tipped as an early title favourite for next year. Toyota enlisted the 2019 world champion as a development driver for its 2027 machine this year, before offering a full-time seat to the Estonian for next season.

When asked if he would seek advice from Tanak to adjust to the new car, Rovanpera added: “I hope we don't need too much.

“I have never been in a situation in my career in rallying where I ask anything from anybody. That's not my style. We try to work out everything like we have done before.

“Obviously, I'm not saying we don't work as a team. That's always the thing in Toyota. We work as a team, and that's why we are the strongest team for years.”

The exact details of Rovanpera’s part-time 2027 WRC schedule are yet to be announced.

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