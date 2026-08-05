Kalle Rovanpera "open" on 2027 motorsport future ahead of talks with Toyota

Kalle Rovanpera says he is open minded about his return to competitive motorsport next year as the two-time world rally champion plans to discuss his next steps with Toyota.

Rovanpera has received the green light to resume his motorsport career after recovering from a health issue that forced the Finn to abandon plans to make the leap from rallying to circuit racing in Super Formula this year.

But last weekend Rovanpera jumped back behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla GT AE86 rally car when he joined his world title winning co-driver Jonne Halttunen for demonstration runs on the Harju stage at Rally Finland.

The outing in a car owned by Halttunen was Rovanpera’s first drive in rally machinery since stepping away from the World Rally Championship at the end of 2025.

“It was so much fun,” the 25-year-old told Motorsport.com. “It has been nice to come see the service park and all the old friends and team-mates. It's nice to be spectating a bit.

“The whole year I haven't been driving anything properly. I have been just doing some few fun events and taking time for myself doing normal stuff, just hanging around in the garage with friends and doing fun stuff.

“I’m starting to feel good and already healthy for a while, so that's the main thing, obviously the first priority. And then, it has been really nice now to just be enjoying a lot and having a bit more time for myself, so it's been good.”

Kalle Rovanpera Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Rovanpera admitted he has purposely removed himself from the motorsport world to focus on his recovery, although he has remained in contact with close friend and former Toyota WRC team-mate Takamoto Katsuta, offering advice to the Japanese driver, who is enjoying a breakthrough WRC campaign this year.

"From time to time [I talk with Taka],” added Rovanpera. “I don't feel like I'm really a good coach in any way, but of course I always try to help him as much as I can, and we have been talking. If he asks me, I always try my best to help him.

"It has been so cool [to see how well he is going this year]. The only thing that has been a little bit sad is that I haven't been present, that's the only thing, especially for his first win at Safari Rally Kenya. I really should have been there.”

Rovanpera is now preparing to discuss his next step with Toyota to make a competitive return next year and it appears all options are on the table.

“So far, not much to say, to be honest,” he said. “I really have been trying to keep my mind out of it as long as possible. But obviously now, we will start to talk with Toyota a bit more and see both of our plans.

“I don't think we have anything strictly what we go for. I'm open, and I think we will see what their ideas and my ideas are and what will happen next.”

Takamoto Katsuta and Aaron Johnston win in Kenya

When asked if circuit racing remains on his wish list for the future and if he could make a return to rallying, he added: “Obviously I've been enjoying it [circuit racing] in the past a lot, so I think it's still very much in my plans, but what it would be I don't know.

“Now after a long break, obviously rallying also feels very different. That's the idea.”

Rovanpera admitted that he will be interested to see the future direction of the WRC following the announcement of a new commercial rights holder.

“This would be really interesting to see. Obviously, there is big hope that they will make changes, do things, and obviously it's not easy, but I hope they do a good job,” he said.