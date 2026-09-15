Kankkunen: Toyota’s record-equalling WRC title “quite incredible”

Toyota’s record-equalling World Rally Championship manufacturers' title is “quite incredible”, according to deputy team principal Juha Kankkunen.

The Japanese brand created more history in Chile last weekend by sealing the 2026 WRC manufacturers' crown, which draws the brand level with Lancia as top-flight rallying’s most successful marque.

Toyota has proved to be the dominant force in the WRC, with this year’s 10th title success being its sixth consecutive crown in a run that began in 2021. It has also arrived with two rounds of the 2026 season remaining. Toyota previously claimed the crown in 1993, 1994, 1999 and 2018.

Toyota’s GR Yaris has been the car to beat since the current Rally1 rules cycle began in 2022, winning 56 of 77 rallies contested to date.

Prior to Toyota’s recent run of success, Lancia had long held the record for most manufacturers' titles, with 10 titles spanning three decades (1974-76, 1983, 1987-1992).

Kankkunen has overseen Toyota's 2025 and 2026 triumphs and, during his driving career, helped the brand claim titles in 1993 and 1994. The four-time world champion has been involved in nine successful manufacturers’ title efforts, having also contributed to three of Lancia’s successes.

“Like you can imagine, this is a very special moment for the team – another successful defence of the FIA World Rally Championship for Manufacturers’ title is a reflection of the hard work everybody has put into this season,” said Kankkunen.

“To have now 10 championships is quite incredible and something really special for me to have contributed both as a driver and as part of the team’s management. I am very proud of the team today.

Juha Kankkunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing Photo by: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing

“It’s a fantastic feeling to secure another manufacturers’ championship with this team. I was involved in some of Lancia’s championships as a driver, and some of the first titles won by Toyota, but I’m so happy to be part of this team now too.

“The atmosphere in the team and the way that everyone works together is fantastic, also with our drivers: when they are on the stages they are fighting each other hard and pushing for the best results, but they also get on and help each other and the team very well.”

The achievement was also acknowledged by Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda.

“This season, Takamoto [Katsuta] won back-to-back rallies in the first half of the year, and then both Elfyn [Evans] and Seb [Ogier] claimed their second victories of the season," said Toyoda. "Sami [Pajari] even went on a streak of three consecutive wins. Since their victory at the season opener, Oliver [Solberg] and Elliott [Edmondson] had been unable to return to the top step of the podium, and I imagine it has not been an easy season for them. That is why I am genuinely delighted that they were finally able to secure their second win of the year here in Chile.

"And thanks to that victory, the manufacturers’ championship has now been secured for Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team! Congratulations to Jari-Matti [Latvala], Juha [Kankkunen], and every member of the team. Thank you all for your incredible efforts.”