Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hyundai puts 2022 WRC car through full rally simulation
WRC News

Katsuta retains Toyota WRC development drive for 2022

By:
, News editor

Toyota has retained the services of Takamoto Katsuta to pilot its fourth car in the World Rally Championship next year. 

Katsuta retains Toyota WRC development drive for 2022

Confirmation of a new deal comes after breakthrough maiden full WRC campaign for the Japanese driver highlighted by a first podium courtesy of a second place finish at this year’s Safari Rally. 

The Japanese driver made his full WRC debut with Toyota in 2019 and has since headed up the squad’s effective ‘B’ team for the last two seasons, run under the Toyota Gazoo Racing WRC Challenge moniker.   

Katsuta will however be paired with co-driver Aaron Johnston next season as regular navigator Daniel Barritt ends his run with the driver after a three year stint. Barritt has been absent from the WRC since sustaining an neck and back injury alongside Katsuta, which forced the pair to withdraw from Rally Estonia in July.

Keaton Williams was drafted in as a stand-in for Barritt for Belgium before personal issues forced him out of the following Acropolis Rally. As result, Johnston, former co-driver to Hyundai's Oliver Solberg, joined Katsuta from Rally Finland earlier this month.  

“I’m looking forward to next year and the new generation of car, which will be very interesting and challenging,” said Katsuta.

“A lot will change and I’m really excited to see how it all feels in the car and also what we can achieve. I’m also looking forward to continue working with Aaron; we already have a very good relationship and I am sure we can make it even stronger as we do more rallies together. 

“I want to thank Dan very much for his huge support since 2016. Without it I wouldn’t have achieved any of the good results we have managed together. 

“He has given me so much advice and we had many fun moments, and we will still be working closely outside of the car. 

“Thank you to Toyota Gazoo Racing for their support. I’m very happy to be working with this team and I will continue to work hard to get good results.”

The news arrives after Toyota confirmed its full manufacturer 2022 WRC driver line-up, spearheaded by Elfyn Evans and Kalle Rovanpera, while the third car will be shared between seven-time world champion Sebastien Ogier and new signing Esapekka Lappi.

Katsuta enjoyed a strong first half of the season as the only driver to finish the first six events inside the top six. Since then his season has been hit by incidents and misfortune.

In Estonia and Acropolis he was forced to withdraw due to issues surrounding co-drivers, while crashes forced him out of Belgium, Finland and Spain.

Takamoto Katsuta, Daniel Barritt, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Takamoto Katsuta, Daniel Barritt, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

 

 

shares
comments

Related video

Hyundai puts 2022 WRC car through full rally simulation
Previous article

Hyundai puts 2022 WRC car through full rally simulation
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Hyundai puts 2022 WRC car through full rally simulation Hyundai October testing
Video Inside
WRC

Hyundai puts 2022 WRC car through full rally simulation

Solberg recalled for Hyundai WRC outing at Monza finale Rally Spain
Video Inside
WRC

Solberg recalled for Hyundai WRC outing at Monza finale

How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain Rally Spain Prime
WRC

How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain

Takamoto Katsuta More from
Takamoto Katsuta
Spain WRC: Toyota's Katsuta crashes out on first stage Rally Spain
Video Inside
WRC

Spain WRC: Toyota's Katsuta crashes out on first stage

Katsuta favours fourth WRC Toyota over full factory seat for 2022
WRC

Katsuta favours fourth WRC Toyota over full factory seat for 2022

Belgium WRC: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag Rally Belgium
Video Inside
WRC

Belgium WRC: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag

More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing
WRC points leader Ogier fined for traffic offence Rally Spain
Video Inside
WRC

WRC points leader Ogier fined for traffic offence

Greece WRC: Rovanpera destroys opposition as rain hits final day Rally Greece
Video Inside
WRC

Greece WRC: Rovanpera destroys opposition as rain hits final day

The past lessons Toyota must heed in the WRC title race Prime
WRC

The past lessons Toyota must heed in the WRC title race

Latest news

Katsuta retains Toyota WRC development drive for 2022
WRC WRC

Katsuta retains Toyota WRC development drive for 2022

Hyundai puts 2022 WRC car through full rally simulation
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Hyundai puts 2022 WRC car through full rally simulation

Solberg recalled for Hyundai WRC outing at Monza finale
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Solberg recalled for Hyundai WRC outing at Monza finale

Rally legend Sebastien Loeb tests M-Sport 2022 WRC Puma in Spain
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Rally legend Sebastien Loeb tests M-Sport 2022 WRC Puma in Spain

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain Prime

How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain

While all pre-event chat focused on the two World Rally Championship title fighters, their closest challenger charged into the spotlight on Rally Spain. Thierry Neuville's star turn and another strong drive from Elfyn Evans in his fight with Sebastien Ogier made for an intriguing event as the 2021 campaign nears its crunch point

WRC
Oct 18, 2021
The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0 Prime

The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0

Two decades after Petter Solberg emerged as a World Rally Championship winner, his son Oliver is ready to take the WRC by storm. Having secured a part-time WRC factory drive for Hyundai in 2022, he's raring to repay the marque's faith in him and follow in his 2003 champion father's footsteps

WRC
Oct 14, 2021
Analysing the key moves in WRC’s 2022 silly season Prime

Analysing the key moves in WRC’s 2022 silly season

The World Rally Championship will step into a new hybrid era in 2022, but the car changes haven't been the only excitement that has built within the paddock. WRC's 'silly season' kicked off in a big way and all the key driver moves for 2022 - of which there are many - look set to shake things up.

WRC
Oct 13, 2021
Why winning in Finland was Evans' true WRC coming-of-age Prime

Why winning in Finland was Evans' true WRC coming-of-age

By his own admission, the fifth World Rally Championship victory of Elfyn Evans' career in Finland last weekend was the drive of his life. Winning five stages in a row and soaking up huge pressure from the Hyundais on the fastest gravel stages around, the Welshman put in a faultless showing that proved what he is truly made of

WRC
Oct 4, 2021
Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant? Prime

Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant?

OPINION: Thierry Neuville's diatribe against the upcoming Rally1-spec machines that will usher in the World Rally Championship's new hybrid era was remarkable in an era where drivers are usually reticent to air their views in public. But are the Belgian's concerns about speed, safety and cost entirely valid?

WRC
Sep 16, 2021
How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains Prime

How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains

After Kalle Rovanpera’s historic feat at Rally Estonia, the Finn scaled new heights at the Rally of the Gods with a commanding victory. And this time Toyota’s young star demonstrated why the future is bright with his devastating speed and consistency at the Acropolis Rally

WRC
Sep 13, 2021
The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Prime

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Five drivers have won first time out at the Rally Acropolis, transcending the tough dirt and gravel Greek roads to cement a place in rallying folklore. Here are three of the first-time winners' tales

WRC
Sep 9, 2021
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Prime

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
Sep 2, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.