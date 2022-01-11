Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Hyundai becomes first WRC team to launch 2022 Rally1 car
WRC News

Kovalainen eyes Japan WRC outing after SUPER GT exit

By:
, News Editor

Heikki Kovalainen says he is an eyeing an appearance in Japan's round of the World Rally Championship this year, as he looks to step up his rallying commitments after exiting SUPER GT.

Kovalainen eyes Japan WRC outing after SUPER GT exit

Ex-Formula 1 racer Kovalainen has been combining his activities in SUPER GT with the SARD Toyota team with rally outings in Japan for some years now, and was even crowned champion in the national championship's JN-2 class last year at the wheel of a Toyota GT86.

With the Finn calling time on his SUPER GT career at the end of last season, he is free to focus on contesting the full Japan Rally Championship schedule in 2022, and hopes to step up to a faster R5-class car.

On top of that, Kovalainen says he would like to contest Rally Japan should the event finally go ahead this season after being cancelled due to Japan's strict travel restrictions in both 2020 and '21.

"The Japan Rally Championship is my main priority, it’s something I’m very motivated and passionate about," Kovalainen told Motorsport.com. "I know I will never be WRC champion, but I can be competitive in Japan, because I know how things work here and I know some of the roads.

"I hope Rally Japan goes ahead because it would be really nice to do a World Rally event on roads that I know in a competitive car – maybe in a WRC2 car, that would be really fun."

Read Also:

Kovalainen scored his first class win in the JRC back in 2019, and he and co-driver Sae Kitagawa won the JN-2 division in every round in 2021 en route to the championship.

But he admits that more detailed preparation and work in between rallies will be required to step up to what is the top class on the national rallying scene.

 

"If and when we move to the four-wheel drive car, a WRC2-spec car, it does require more commitment and more effort from the team," Kovalainen added. "The GT86 was a pretty simple car; you turn up, fire it up and go. A WRC2 car needs more engineering, it’s a more sophisticated car.

"Me and my co-driver also need to take our pacenotes to another level. We improved a lot this year, but we never really practice except during the rallies themselves. We need to spend more time driving on different roads and making better pacenotes, otherwise it can be dangerous in the WRC2 car.

"Even within the JRC, it has to be a more ‘pro’ effort. That will be the priority."

Kovalainen has yet to firm up any plans for 2022 outside of the JRC, but admitted that making his debut in the Le Mans 24 Hours in June remains on his agenda should the chance arise.

The 40-year-old was due to make his La Sarthe debut last year with the HubAuto Racing Porsche GTE Pro squad, only for a last-minute clash with the Suzuka SUPER GT round to rule him out.

"I haven’t talked to anyone yet about it, and I probably need to start sniffing around to see what opportunities there would be," admitted Kovalainen. "At the moment, I’m not actively looking to fill my schedule, but at the same time I need to find something interesting and motivating.

"I still feel well, I feel I can still drive. In the last few SUPER GT rounds, I felt I could still be competitive when things are going well. So I want to use this time while I can, because eventually my body won’t be able to do it anymore."

 

shares
comments
Hyundai becomes first WRC team to launch 2022 Rally1 car
Previous article

Hyundai becomes first WRC team to launch 2022 Rally1 car
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Dakar 2022, Stage 8: Sunderland retakes lead with victory Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Dakar 2022, Stage 8: Sunderland retakes lead with victory

Sunderland frustrated to lose 26 minutes on "casino" stage Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Sunderland frustrated to lose 26 minutes on "casino" stage

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark Prime
Super Formula

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

Latest news

Kovalainen eyes Japan WRC outing after SUPER GT exit
WRC WRC

Kovalainen eyes Japan WRC outing after SUPER GT exit

Hyundai becomes first WRC team to launch 2022 Rally1 car
WRC WRC

Hyundai becomes first WRC team to launch 2022 Rally1 car

Evans: Battery use "critical" on WRC stage times
WRC WRC

Evans: Battery use "critical" on WRC stage times

Tanak confident Hyundai can “fight hard” in 2022 WRC
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Tanak confident Hyundai can “fight hard” in 2022 WRC

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Prime

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

The World Rally Championship has brought down the curtain on the aggressive, aero-laden generation of cars first introduced in 2017 that have been likened to the 1980s Group B icons. As the championship prepares to begin a new era of Rally1 hybrid cars, its stars explain just why the outgoing machines were so special

WRC
Dec 24, 2021
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021

On the eve of a new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship, the 2021 season was a blockbuster fought out between Toyota's two top dogs, with a familiar figure eventually emerging on top after a final showdown at Monza. We pick out the 10 best performers from the top class and its supporting cast

WRC
Dec 21, 2021
Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour Prime

Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour

He’s shuffling into semi-rally-retirement, but Toyota star Sebastien Ogier was at the peak of his powers in the final season for the high downforce era-World Rally Championship cars. Despite Toyota's domination, there was still much to enjoy as the old master emerged atop a fierce title fight against teammate Elfyn Evans.

WRC
Dec 19, 2021
How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers Prime

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers

After winning his eighth WRC title, Sebastien Ogier has drawn the curtain on his full-time rallying career. To understand Ogier's legacy, many of his former rivals, team-mates and colleagues have shared their thoughts on a vastly successful career

WRC
Nov 26, 2021
Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies Prime

Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies

Richard Burns was a determined driver who took on the best rally drivers in the world during a boom period in the early 2000s, and beat them. On the 20th anniversary of his crowning glory in winning the 2001 WRC title, and 16 years on from his death on the same date, we pick out his 10 greatest drives

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion Prime

The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion

At the turn of the millennium, WRC was full to the brim with rallying's great and good - and 20 years ago on this day, Richard Burns became England's first world rally champion. Although Burns' natural talent drove him to the top, his steely determination and mental strength was the key attribute behind his title-winning form

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
How Ogier emerged from Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend Prime

How Ogier emerged from Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend

OPINION: Adding an eighth WRC title to his name, Sebastien Ogier has bowed out from full-time rallying in style. Having been compared throughout his career with nine-time champion Sebastien Loeb, Ogier has convincingly demonstrated that he can stand on his own as one of the greatest rally drivers in history

WRC
Nov 22, 2021
How confronting self-doubt drove Ogier to become a WRC legend Prime

How confronting self-doubt drove Ogier to become a WRC legend

This weekend's Rally Monza marks the end of an era in the World Rally Championship, as Sebastien Ogier prepares to bring down the curtain on his full-time career with an eighth title. For all his enduring success, the Toyota driver reveals in an exclusive interview that lingering insecurities have compelled his quest for perfection

WRC
Nov 18, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.