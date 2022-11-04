Tickets Subscribe
WRC News

Lappi favourite to land 2023 Hyundai WRC drive

Esapekka Lappi appears set to join Hyundai’s World Rally Championship squad as a replacement for Ott Tanak for 2023.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Co-author:
Giacomo Rauli
Sources have indicated to the Italian edition of Motorsport.com that the Finn will leave Toyota to join the Alzenau-based operation for next season.

After losing a drive at M-Sport in 2020, Lappi returned to the WRC's top tier this season when he secured a partial season sharing Toyota's third GR Yaris with nine-time world champion Sebastien Ogier.

The 31-year-old impressed many by scoring three podiums from his seven events.

Lappi appeared likely to continue in his part-time role with the Japanese brand into next year, after confirming negotiations were underway following his last outing of the season at Acropolis Rally Greece in September.

Toyota boss Jari-Matti Latvala had also gone on the record as recently as last month's Rally Spain that he intended to retain the team's driver line-up for 2023.

However, confirmation that 2019 world champion Tanak exercised a clause to end his contract with Hyundai a year early has triggered significant movement in the WRC driver market.

Insight: What Tanak's Hyundai departure means for the WRC driver market

Days after the announcement, reports emerged in Finland that Lappi has been offered a deal to join the South Korean marque to fill one of its two vacant seats for 2023.

Lappi's now anticipated departure from Toyota will leave a seat free in the third GR Yaris alongside Sebastien Ogier.

Prior to Tanak's announcement, reigning WRC2 champion Andreas Mikkelsen had emerged as the favourite to replace the Estonian should the 2019 world champion elect to leave the team. However, it seems Mikkelsen is no longer in line to secure a full-time seat at Hyundai.

As for the shared drive at Hyundai, Dani Sordo has been linked with contesting as many as eight rallies next year, while a number of names are on Hyundai's shortlist to partner the Spaniard and take up the role previously held by Oliver Solberg.

Teemu Suninen strengthened his case for a promotion to the role after he tested Hyundai's Rally1 i20 N for the first time this week at the team's Finland testing base.

The Finn is already contracted to drive one of the team's Rally2 cars this season and is keen to graduate back to the WRC next year.

"I have to say it was great to be back in a Rally1 or, you know, the highest level car in WRC," Suninen told Motorsport.com.

"It was really nice to feel the power and the aerodynamics and also the hybrid power.

"It actually surprised me by how easy it was to understand and how automatic everything was. It was actually quite easy to drive and get used to it.

"For sure, the goal is to get a full season in Rally1 I would say. I would still be happy if I could get a few rallies and I'm sure I can be a good support for the team and give my experience from the fast rallies that I know very well.

"If I cannot find a seat, then I wish I will have a good Rally2 project developing the cars and a good programme around it."

