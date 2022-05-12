Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Champions to assemble in Rally Portugal to mark WRC's 50th season
WRC / Rally Portugal News

Lappi to take over Ogier Toyota for WRC Sardinia

Esapekka Lappi will take over Toyota's third World Rally Championship entry at Sardinia from Sebastien Ogier as the eight-time world champion continues to evaluate his part-time plans.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Lappi to take over Ogier Toyota for WRC Sardinia

Toyota has announced Lappi will rejoin the marque at the Italian gravel event (2-5 June) after the Finn moved aside for Ogier to contest next week's Rally Portugal.

Ogier's is yet to firm up his part-time WRC schedule that will dovetail around the Frenchman's plans to compete in the World Endurance Championship this season for LMP2 squad Richard Mille Racing.

It is widely expected Lappi will contest the majority of the 13-round WRC campaign having already participated in Sweden and Croatia after watching Ogier finish second to Sebastien Loeb at the Monte Carlo season opener in January.

Ogier signalled at the start of the year that he would contest as many as five rallies this year, but Sardinia won't be part of his plans as the event collides with his Le Mans 24 Hours test day commitments.

The Frenchman also won't be able to compete at the Acropolis in September and the season ending trip to Japan due to clashes with WEC.

"At the moment the only thing I can say is the next one after Portugal won't be in the calendar for me also as it clash with the Le Mans," said Ogier.

Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: Toyota Racing

"The Sunday of Sardinia you need to be at Le Mans in the car for the mandatory test day. This one also cannot fit, but after that there will be some open discussions with the team.

"The plan is to do five rallies for me this year and it should definitely stay around that but we will prefer to keep it a bit open for the me and the team to see how things are going and exactly which one will be nominated for me and Esapekka."

While plans for the Lappi/Ogier car for the remainder of the year are yet to be resolved, Toyota could be in a position to add a fifth car to its fleet later in the year that theoretically could see both Lappi and Ogier compete at the same events.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Champions to assemble in Rally Portugal to mark WRC's 50th season
Previous article

Champions to assemble in Rally Portugal to mark WRC's 50th season
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Champions to assemble in Rally Portugal to mark WRC's 50th season Rally Portugal
WRC

Champions to assemble in Rally Portugal to mark WRC's 50th season

Latvala: Evans has 'shaken monster from shoulder' after WRC Croatia
WRC

Latvala: Evans has 'shaken monster from shoulder' after WRC Croatia

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime
WRC

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Esapekka Lappi More from
Esapekka Lappi
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Rally Sweden Prime
WRC

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

Lappi lands WRC return with Toyota at Rally Finland Rally Finland
WRC

Lappi lands WRC return with Toyota at Rally Finland

Lappi open to test role to earn 2022 WRC return
WRC

Lappi open to test role to earn 2022 WRC return

Latest news

Lappi to take over Ogier Toyota for WRC Sardinia
WRC WRC

Lappi to take over Ogier Toyota for WRC Sardinia

Champions to assemble in Rally Portugal to mark WRC's 50th season
WRC WRC

Champions to assemble in Rally Portugal to mark WRC's 50th season

Latvala: Evans has 'shaken monster from shoulder' after WRC Croatia
WRC WRC

Latvala: Evans has 'shaken monster from shoulder' after WRC Croatia

Ogier: Don't expect me and Loeb to dominate WRC Rally Portugal
WRC WRC

Ogier: Don't expect me and Loeb to dominate WRC Rally Portugal

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.