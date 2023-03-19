Latvala hails “unique” Ogier WRC Rally Mexico performance
Sebastien Ogier’s stunning stage 16 win that helped create a commanding lead at Rally Mexico was “something unique”, according to Toyota World Rally Championship boss Jari-Matti Latvala.
Ogier will head into the gravel event's final day equipped with a 35.8s advantage over Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans, as the eight-time world champion goes in search of a record seventh WRC win in Mexico.
Ogier moved into the lead after Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi crashed out on stage 11, but it was Ogier’s performance on stage 16 that blew away the opposition.
The Frenchman managed to win the El Mosquito test by a whopping 8.1s from Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville, a performance that surprised Ogier and his team boss Latvala.
“When I saw the time that he was more than eight seconds faster than anybody else, I said ‘woah that is something’ because these days you don’t see gaps like that in normal conditions," said Latvala, a WRC winner in Mexico in 2016.
“That was something unique. But he loves this rally, he is the master of this rally, he knows how to attack with clean driving and not be too aggressive.”
Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Photo by: Toyota Racing
While Ogier declared himself happy with his Saturday display, the WRC part-timer says he cannot afford to relax ahead of Sunday’s leg, which includes the event’s longest stage at 35.63km.
“I think this lead is good and I’m happy with my day," said Ogier.
“It has been a bit of a different approach as Esapekka went off this morning it changed our race as we didn’t need to go for too much risk.
“We still managed to set some good times and increase our lead as you never know what will happen as Sunday is long, which means we cannot afford to relax.”
Toyota is likely to face a battle to maintain a 1-2 in the rally standings with Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville only 4.3s behind second-placed Evans.
Rovanpera driving with championship in mind
Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Photo by: Toyota Racing
While Ogier and Evans have led Toyota’s charge, world champion Kalle Rovanpera has been unable to fight for the podium positions in Mexico.
The Finn was hampered by road position on Friday which resulted in a compromised tyre strategy for Saturday, having elected to run softs to limit the damage of opening the road.
As a result, Rovanpera heads into Sunday 53.9s adrift of the final podium spot in a lonely fourth position.
Latvala believes the 22-year-old has however been driving clever with one eye already on the championship.
“He has been suffering with the road position and I guess he realised that he lost so much that he didn’t want to start taking risks after that," said Latvala.
“You can see now that he is just thinking about the championship and driving clever. I think he will attack on the final powerstage to get extra points.
“He knows that taking good points here after Ott Tanak’s problems will give him the lead in the championship.
“He knows Seb is not doing the full championship so he only need to concentrate on the drivers doing the full championship.”
Related video
WRC Mexico: Ogier powers into commanding lead from Evans
WRC Mexico: Ogier protects lead, Evans hangs onto second on Sunday morning
Latest news
Ferrari must not “bullshit itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur
Ferrari must not “bullshit itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur Ferrari must not “bullshit itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur
Hamilton: Red Bull is most dominant F1 car I’ve seen
Hamilton: Red Bull is most dominant F1 car I’ve seen Hamilton: Red Bull is most dominant F1 car I’ve seen
FIA to review rules after Alonso Saudi GP controversy
FIA to review rules after Alonso Saudi GP controversy FIA to review rules after Alonso Saudi GP controversy
Super Formula drivers doubt new car will make following easier
Super Formula drivers doubt new car will make following easier Super Formula drivers doubt new car will make following easier
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown
The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown
Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title
Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title
From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing
From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.