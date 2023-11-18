Subscribe
WRC Rally Japan
News

Latvala: Katsuta realising WRC potential after Rally Japan stage wins

Toyota team principal Jari-Matti Latvala says Takamoto Katsuta’s Rally Japan stage-winning streak is evidence can fight for podiums at all World Rally Championship events next year.

Tom Howard
Author Tom Howard
Updated
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Katsuta has displayed blistering pace across the tricky asphalt stages at his home event, winning eight of the 16 stages to date.

The Japanese driver’s pace would have put him firmly in the victory battle had he not damaged his GR Yaris’ radiator after colliding with trees in stage two on Friday.

Katsuta was fastest on the splits in that stage before he hit a patch of standing water that also sent Hyundai’s Dani Sordo and M-Sport’s Adrien Fourmaux off the road and into retirement.

Katsuta quickly bounced back from the disappointment to win three stages on Friday before going on to claim five of Saturday’s eight stages, climbing from ninth to sixth overall.

“He has had really good speed. I know there is potential and I think now he is really getting all of that potential which also give me encouragement looking towards 2024,” Latvala told Motorsport.com.

“If he can maintain similar work that he has done in the second half of the season I think he could be in a position to fight for podiums for almost every rally. I think that is the next step that needs to be taken.”

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

At times this season Katsuta has struggled for confidence driving the GR Yaris, with third in Finland his only podium this year.

Reflecting on his stage-winning streak, Katsuta admitted that this is the happiest he has been in the car this year.

“Of course, the car is working well in any conditions and on any stages and I have been enjoying a lot,” said Katsuta told Motorsport.com.

“To be honest I am pushing but there is not so much risk, of course there is risk but not a crazy risk. I was very comfortable and enjoying the driving.

“After yesterday my mind has changed and I have been just focussing on doing my best, but if I’m honest in the back of my head there is disappointment, but now I just have to forget it and bring home a good result for the team.”

Katsuta’s performance has also impressed his two-time world champion team-mate Kalle Rovanpera.

“He has done a great job and it is so nice to see him do good times,” Rovanpera told Motorsport.com.

“I think he is showing what he is capable of this weekend. He has done it in all weather, in the rain yesterday and in the dry, he is doing really well.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article WRC Japan: Evans closes out Saturday with comfortable lead
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
WRC Japan: Evans seals victory in Toyota 1-2-3

WRC Japan: Evans seals victory in Toyota 1-2-3

WRC
Rally Japan

WRC Japan: Evans seals victory in Toyota 1-2-3 WRC Japan: Evans seals victory in Toyota 1-2-3

Rally Japan clerk of course reprimanded for safety car incident 

Rally Japan clerk of course reprimanded for safety car incident 

WRC
Rally Japan

Rally Japan clerk of course reprimanded for safety car incident  Rally Japan clerk of course reprimanded for safety car incident 

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Prime
Prime
WRC
Central Europe Rally

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Takamoto Katsuta
More from
Takamoto Katsuta
Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium

Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium

WRC
Rally Finland

Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium

Katsuta receives promotion as Toyota reveals 2023 WRC line-up

Katsuta receives promotion as Toyota reveals 2023 WRC line-up

WRC

Katsuta receives promotion as Toyota reveals 2023 WRC line-up Katsuta receives promotion as Toyota reveals 2023 WRC line-up

Katsuta: WRC podium on home soil a special feeling

Katsuta: WRC podium on home soil a special feeling

WRC
Rally Japan

Katsuta: WRC podium on home soil a special feeling Katsuta: WRC podium on home soil a special feeling

Toyota Racing
More from
Toyota Racing
Toyota hits out at "unprofessional" driving after Bahrain WEC start crash

Toyota hits out at "unprofessional" driving after Bahrain WEC start crash

WEC
Bahrain

Toyota hits out at "unprofessional" driving after Bahrain WEC start crash Toyota hits out at "unprofessional" driving after Bahrain WEC start crash

WEC Bahrain: Hartley beats Toyota team-mate Kobayashi to pole

WEC Bahrain: Hartley beats Toyota team-mate Kobayashi to pole

WEC
Bahrain

WEC Bahrain: Hartley beats Toyota team-mate Kobayashi to pole WEC Bahrain: Hartley beats Toyota team-mate Kobayashi to pole

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

Prime
Prime
WRC

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020 Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

Latest news

WRC Japan: Evans seals victory in Toyota 1-2-3

WRC Japan: Evans seals victory in Toyota 1-2-3

WRC WRC
Rally Japan

WRC Japan: Evans seals victory in Toyota 1-2-3 WRC Japan: Evans seals victory in Toyota 1-2-3

F1 live: Follow Las Vegas GP as it happens

F1 live: Follow Las Vegas GP as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

F1 live: Follow Las Vegas GP as it happens F1 live: Follow Las Vegas GP as it happens

Macau GT World Cup: Marciello takes commanding win for Mercedes

Macau GT World Cup: Marciello takes commanding win for Mercedes

GT GT
FIA GT World Cup: Macau

Macau GT World Cup: Marciello takes commanding win for Mercedes Macau GT World Cup: Marciello takes commanding win for Mercedes

Albon fulfilled “scary” expectations of Las Vegas F1 form

Albon fulfilled “scary” expectations of Las Vegas F1 form

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Albon fulfilled “scary” expectations of Las Vegas F1 form Albon fulfilled “scary” expectations of Las Vegas F1 form

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Prime
Prime
WRC
Central Europe Rally

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Prime
Prime
WRC

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe