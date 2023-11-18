Latvala: Katsuta realising WRC potential after Rally Japan stage wins
Toyota team principal Jari-Matti Latvala says Takamoto Katsuta’s Rally Japan stage-winning streak is evidence can fight for podiums at all World Rally Championship events next year.
Katsuta has displayed blistering pace across the tricky asphalt stages at his home event, winning eight of the 16 stages to date.
The Japanese driver’s pace would have put him firmly in the victory battle had he not damaged his GR Yaris’ radiator after colliding with trees in stage two on Friday.
Katsuta was fastest on the splits in that stage before he hit a patch of standing water that also sent Hyundai’s Dani Sordo and M-Sport’s Adrien Fourmaux off the road and into retirement.
Katsuta quickly bounced back from the disappointment to win three stages on Friday before going on to claim five of Saturday’s eight stages, climbing from ninth to sixth overall.
“He has had really good speed. I know there is potential and I think now he is really getting all of that potential which also give me encouragement looking towards 2024,” Latvala told Motorsport.com.
“If he can maintain similar work that he has done in the second half of the season I think he could be in a position to fight for podiums for almost every rally. I think that is the next step that needs to be taken.”
Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
At times this season Katsuta has struggled for confidence driving the GR Yaris, with third in Finland his only podium this year.
Reflecting on his stage-winning streak, Katsuta admitted that this is the happiest he has been in the car this year.
“Of course, the car is working well in any conditions and on any stages and I have been enjoying a lot,” said Katsuta told Motorsport.com.
“To be honest I am pushing but there is not so much risk, of course there is risk but not a crazy risk. I was very comfortable and enjoying the driving.
“After yesterday my mind has changed and I have been just focussing on doing my best, but if I’m honest in the back of my head there is disappointment, but now I just have to forget it and bring home a good result for the team.”
Katsuta’s performance has also impressed his two-time world champion team-mate Kalle Rovanpera.
“He has done a great job and it is so nice to see him do good times,” Rovanpera told Motorsport.com.
“I think he is showing what he is capable of this weekend. He has done it in all weather, in the rain yesterday and in the dry, he is doing really well.”
Related video
Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium
Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium
Katsuta receives promotion as Toyota reveals 2023 WRC line-up
Katsuta receives promotion as Toyota reveals 2023 WRC line-up Katsuta receives promotion as Toyota reveals 2023 WRC line-up
Katsuta: WRC podium on home soil a special feeling
Katsuta: WRC podium on home soil a special feeling Katsuta: WRC podium on home soil a special feeling
Toyota hits out at "unprofessional" driving after Bahrain WEC start crash
Toyota hits out at "unprofessional" driving after Bahrain WEC start crash Toyota hits out at "unprofessional" driving after Bahrain WEC start crash
WEC Bahrain: Hartley beats Toyota team-mate Kobayashi to pole
WEC Bahrain: Hartley beats Toyota team-mate Kobayashi to pole WEC Bahrain: Hartley beats Toyota team-mate Kobayashi to pole
Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020
Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020 Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020
Latest news
WRC Japan: Evans seals victory in Toyota 1-2-3
WRC Japan: Evans seals victory in Toyota 1-2-3 WRC Japan: Evans seals victory in Toyota 1-2-3
F1 live: Follow Las Vegas GP as it happens
F1 live: Follow Las Vegas GP as it happens F1 live: Follow Las Vegas GP as it happens
Macau GT World Cup: Marciello takes commanding win for Mercedes
Macau GT World Cup: Marciello takes commanding win for Mercedes Macau GT World Cup: Marciello takes commanding win for Mercedes
Albon fulfilled “scary” expectations of Las Vegas F1 form
Albon fulfilled “scary” expectations of Las Vegas F1 form Albon fulfilled “scary” expectations of Las Vegas F1 form
How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats
How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats
How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph
How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland
How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.