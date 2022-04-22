Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Chassis damage rules Fourmaux out of WRC Rally Croatia after garden crash Next / Neuville penalised for “severe” Rally Croatia speeding infringements
WRC / Rally Croatia News

Latvala: Rovanpera’s Croatia Friday performance his best yet in WRC

Toyota World Rally Championship boss Jari-Matti Latvala has labelled Kalle Rovanpera’s drive on Friday at Rally Croatia as the young Finn’s best in a WRC car to date.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor

Rovanpera produced a faultless performance on Croatia’s tricky wet and slippery asphalt roads to open up a 1m04s lead over Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville heading into Saturday.

The three-time WRC event winner won six of the eight stages while also avoiding the punctures from cuts and gravel dragged into the road that afflicted the majority of the field.

Rovanpera did have the advantage of running first on the road in the morning when the road was at its cleanest, but the 21-year-old faced difficult road conditions on the second pass through the stages in the afternoon.

Latvala hailed the drive from the current championship leader given the Toyota star headed into the event with limited experience in Croatia after crashing out on the opening stage of last year's event.

“For me, it is his best ever performance in a World Rally Car,” Latvala told Motorsport.com. “First of all he did only five kilometres of this rally last year and it has been some of the most difficult conditions we have seen in the World Rally Championship.

“He has been opening the road and he has won six stages out of eight and had no punctures or mistakes. This is also on tarmac and he has more experience on gravel and snow, so that is why I say it has been his best performance ever.

“For me, when you watch the stages you can see he is being really confident with the driving. But at the same time, he knows how much to cut and he has been taking clever cuts, not huge cuts.

“He has been very committed in the slippy and difficult places so that is where the difference is coming.”

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: Toyota Racing

In contrast to Rovanpera’s dominance, Toyota’s remaining entries all hit trouble on Friday.

Esapekka Lappi retired after a collision with a boulder on the first stage, which damaged his suspension, while Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta sit sixth and seventh after both suffered punctures.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Chassis damage rules Fourmaux out of WRC Rally Croatia after garden crash
Previous article

Chassis damage rules Fourmaux out of WRC Rally Croatia after garden crash
Next article

Neuville penalised for “severe” Rally Croatia speeding infringements

Neuville penalised for “severe” Rally Croatia speeding infringements
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Tanak not giving up on Croatia win despite Rovanpera "statement" Rally Croatia
Video Inside
WRC

Tanak not giving up on Croatia win despite Rovanpera "statement"

M-Sport calls for stronger WRC wet tyre after Croatia punctures Rally Croatia
WRC

M-Sport calls for stronger WRC wet tyre after Croatia punctures

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime
WRC

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

Latest news

Tanak not giving up on Croatia win despite Rovanpera "statement"
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Tanak not giving up on Croatia win despite Rovanpera "statement"

M-Sport calls for stronger WRC wet tyre after Croatia punctures
WRC WRC

M-Sport calls for stronger WRC wet tyre after Croatia punctures

WRC Croatia: Rovanpera responds to Tanak’s Saturday charge
WRC WRC

WRC Croatia: Rovanpera responds to Tanak’s Saturday charge

WRC Croatia: Tanak closes in as puncture cuts Rovanpera’s lead
WRC WRC

WRC Croatia: Tanak closes in as puncture cuts Rovanpera’s lead

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Prime

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Prime

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era.

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.