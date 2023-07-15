Subscribe
Previous / Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback 
WRC News

Loeb: “No plan at the moment’ for 2023 WRC return

Rally legend Sebastien Loeb says he has “no plan at the moment” to return to the World Rally Championship for selected events this season.

Tom Howard
By:
#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb

The nine-time world rally champion contested four WRC rounds with M-Sport Ford last year, which included a memorable victory at Monte Carlo. The Frenchman also led in Portugal and Greece before being forced to retire.

Loeb has been absent from the WRC this season despite M-Sport harbouring hopes a deal could be reached with the 49-year-old, who was open to adding WRC events to his schedule, earlier this year.

The 80-time WRC rally winner was unable to contest Monte Carlo due to his Dakar Rally commitments as part of a full season campaign in the World Rally-Raid Championship.

In addition to that programme, Loeb is also contesting a full season in the World Rallycross Championship, driving an all-electric Lancia Delta Evo, while last weekend he returned to Extreme E for the Island X-Prix in Sardinia with Abt Cupra.

M-Sport stated in March that it would only consider adding to its two car WRC line-up if it needed to take points from its rivals to assist lead driver Ott Tanak’s title push. Tanak is currently 42 points away from championship leader Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he had any WRC plans on the horizon, Loeb replied: “There is no plan at the moment.”

He also affirmed that his return to Extreme E, the all-electric series he won last year, is a one-off.

Klara Andersson, Sebastian Loeb, Abt Cupra XE

Klara Andersson, Sebastian Loeb, Abt Cupra XE

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

“The plan at the moment is to come for one race,” he said. “I had this proposition and Cupra asked me if I would be happy to do one round and I said yes. That is where we are at the moment and there is no plan for the future.”

Loeb finished fourth and sixth in the Extreme E double-header in Sardinia, racing alongside Swede Klara Andersson.

This weekend Loeb is back in action at the Goodwood Festival of Speed where he is set to pilot his World Rallycross Lancia Delta Evo.

The event is also celebrating 50 years of the WRC with an array of cars tackling the hillclimb and Forest Rally Stage, including Rally1 cars from M-Sport, Toyota and Hyundai WRC teams.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback 
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback 

Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback 

WRC
Rally Estonia

Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback  Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback 

Two-time Dakar winner to lead M-Sport’s Rally Raid debut

Two-time Dakar winner to lead M-Sport’s Rally Raid debut

Dakar
Dakar

Two-time Dakar winner to lead M-Sport’s Rally Raid debut Two-time Dakar winner to lead M-Sport’s Rally Raid debut

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Sébastien Loeb More from
Sébastien Loeb
How a WRC legend is still making people sit up and take notice

How a WRC legend is still making people sit up and take notice

WRC

How a WRC legend is still making people sit up and take notice How a WRC legend is still making people sit up and take notice

Loeb won't defend Extreme E title with Lewis Hamilton's X44 team

Loeb won't defend Extreme E title with Lewis Hamilton's X44 team

Extreme E

Loeb won't defend Extreme E title with Lewis Hamilton's X44 team Loeb won't defend Extreme E title with Lewis Hamilton's X44 team

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

Latest news

Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal”

Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal”

F1 Formula 1

Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal” Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal”

Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3

Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3

FE Formula E
Rome ePrix II

Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3 Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3

Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races

Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races

SF Super Formula
Fuji II

Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races

Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa

Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa

ARCA ARCA

Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe