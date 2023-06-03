Subscribe
Previous / WRC Sardinia: Ogier reclaims lead from Lappi as water splashes wreak havoc
WRC / Rally Italy News

M-Sport explains “difficult to swallow” Tanak WRC Sardinia retirement

An electrical system shutdown has resulted in Ott Tanak retiring from Rally Sardinia, which the M-Sport World Rally Championship team has labelled as “difficult to swallow”.

Tom Howard
By:
Ott Tänak, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team

Tanak’s Ford Puma initially ground to a halt after running through a water splash in sight of the finish on stage 10. The 2019 world champion lost 20 seconds as the car stalled, although he was able to engage EV mode briefly to finish the stage.

Once across the finish line the Puma suffered a complete electrical system blackout caused by water entering the car.

Tanak was sitting in sixth position and would have likely climbed to fifth had he continued as Toyota’s Elfyn Evans also lost time to damage caused in another water splash in the same stage.

 

Tanak attempted to fix the problem in a road section but was unable to revive the car.

“It is difficult to know [what was damaged]. We were not able to get it [the car] alive again and it was a bit of a surprise,” said Tanak.

“Clearly we got some water in the engine and we somehow did some damage to the electrical components as well. Basically we blacked out and we had no electric power.

“We didn’t have any water over the bonnet and we didn’t put the splitter in the water so everything was perfect. It seems like some other way which we got the water in and did some damage. I’m not sure if it is unlucky but it wasn’t needed.”

Tanak’s exit followed the retirement of team-mate Pierre-Louis Loubet earlier this morning after M-Sport confirmed they were unable to repair damage incurred from a crash in stage seven on Friday evening.

"It is hard. The retirement of Pierre-Louis was unexpected and difficult to get over but sometimes these things happen,” M-Sport team principal Rich Millener told Motorsport.com.

“It is a really tricky rally and it has been shown already there is a lot going on. It just happens to be that both of our cars have had issues.

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

"This morning it was really difficult to see Ott stop after a water splash. I don’t believe he drove through there in a way that would have caused any damage but obviously some sort of water ingress has caused an electrical system to shut down.

"He tried his best and everything we can think of but at the moment we don’t know what it is. We have got four hours to have a look and see what we can do.

“You can’t help but be disappointed by what has happened. You have to go through the bad times to get to the good times and we have had worse times than this. We know we are still competitive.

"It is a tough to swallow but these are the ones that make you stronger.”

Tanak wasn’t the only driver to encounter problems in water splashes as Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta was forced to retire after damaging his car passing through a deep water splash in the morning’s first stage.

Millener doesn’t believe the water splashes at the rally this weekend are too severe after witnessing three drivers hit trouble driving through water crossings, that have become deeper following rain showers during the week.

“No they are not too severe,” he added. “It is just the different ways that drivers approach it.

“If everyone retired on the same water splash then maybe you could argue the case. I don’t think the rally is too severe.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

WRC Sardinia: Ogier reclaims lead from Lappi as water splashes wreak havoc

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash

Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash

WRC
Rally Italy

Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash

WRC Sardinia: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2 after Ogier crashes out

WRC Sardinia: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2 after Ogier crashes out

WRC
Rally Italy

WRC Sardinia: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2 after Ogier crashes out WRC Sardinia: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2 after Ogier crashes out

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Latest news

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Indy IndyCar
Detroit

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck

Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Madison

Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck

Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash

Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash Ogier gives bizarre reason for WRC Sardinia crash

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe