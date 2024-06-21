M-Sport reveals Ford Puma for WRC Rally1 debutant Sesks

Martins Sesks is all set to make his top-flight World Rally Championship debut now the covers have come off the non-hybrid powered Ford Puma Rally1 car he will pilot.

Sesks is set to make his Rally1 debut on Poland’s gravel roads next week which hosts the seventh round of the WRC. The event is part of a two-round deal, that includes Sesks’ home round in Latvia (18-21 July), which has been made possible thanks to a collaboration between the driver, M-Sport and the WRC Promoter.

As part of the arrangement, Sesks, the 2023 European Rally Championship runner-up, is set to drive a non-hybrid Ford Puma Rally1 car, marking its first appearance at WRC level in Poland, to aid their transition to the full hybrid version of the car in Latvia.

The FIA passed regulations this year which allows teams to field Rally1 cars without hybrid units with ballast added to compensate for the weight of the plug-in hybrid system.

Sesks jumped behind the wheel of the Puma for a test day in Estonia earlier this week to aid preparations for Poland.

Martins Sesks, Renārs Francis, M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1 Photo by: M-Sport

“I’m really excited to be back competing in Poland," said the 24-year-old Sesks. "We have some great memories here, especially after winning the ERC round last year. For sure this year is a completely different game, this will be our first event in a Rally1 car.

"The testing we did last week was something incredible, and a completely different experience to anything I’ve done before! The car reacts so quickly, and how fast it goes round corners is just so unique and indescribable to anyone who hasn’t driven the car.

“It will be a big challenge to get up to speed, but this is the goal for Poland. We will be driving non-hybrid to get use to the aerodynamics of the car, get to know the team and to get more and more ready to be in good shape for Latvia. The goal is to get the mileage, finish the rally and learn as much as we can.

“The thought and the feeling with this kind of Latvian red-inspired livery was to show how grateful we are for everything that the country has done for us.”

Sesks' addition to the Rally Poland entry list will see M-Sport field three Ford Pumas with the Latvian joining regulars Adrien Fourmaux and Gregoire Munster. The Pumas will be up against three car entries from Toyota and Hyundai.