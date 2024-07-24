M-Sport to investigate further Sesks WRC Rally1 outings
Sesks lit up the World Rally Championship on home soil in Latvia
Martins Sesks, Renars Francis, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Photo by: Tomasz Kaliński
M-Sport will investigate further opportunities to field Martins Sesks in the World Rally Championship following stunning displays in Poland and Latvia.
Sesks made his Rally1 debut with the Ford team as part of a two-round agreement facilitated by the WRC Promoter and partners of last year’s European Rally Championship runner-up.
The Latvian made an immediate impact finishing fifth on his debut in Poland driving a non-hybrid Ford Puma. Last weekend he stepped up to the hybrid specification Rally1 car in Latvia, where he lit up the timing screens, scoring two stages wins and challenged for a podium before a mechanical issue on the final stage dropped the 24-year-old to seventh.
When asked if there is a chance Sesks could return for more outings with the team, M-Sport team principal Richard Millener told Autosport/Motorsport.com: “I would love to [do something] and I will certainly spend a bit of time trying to see what's possible.
Martins Sesks, Renars Francis, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Photo by: M-Sport
“I have to be honest, M-Sport didn’t fund any of this. We just helped with the car and we got the budget as low as possible to get it done. Other partners in the WRC Promotor and Martins partners made this happen.
“If we could find a way to get him involved again, it would be great.
“He's proven in two rallies you can keep up with WRC guys. I think you would definitely consider him if you had the opportunity.
“He’s just worked very well when I was with the team, everybody and his approach and his attitude and his charisma and the way he does the stage-end interviews and how he is with the fans. There are a lot of new Martins Sesks fans at the minute.”
Sesks is set to continue his European Rally Championship campaign this weekend at Rally di Roma in Italy, where he will drive a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 car.
“This experience with M-Sport has been amazing, I was enjoying so much being here with the team,” said Sesks.
“The team has become like a family now, we were really working shoulder to shoulder to get the result and I think we fit in well.”
