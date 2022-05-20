Tickets Subscribe
WRC / Rally Portugal News

M-Sport unsure if Loeb will rejoin Rally Portugal after shock retirement

M-Sport has rated the chances of Sebastien Loeb rejoining Rally Portugal as 50:50 after an uncharacteristic driver error forced him to retire from Friday’s action.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor

The nine-time world champion clouted a wall on Stage 5 while leading the rally on his return to the World Rally Championship after winning the Monte Carlo season opener in January.

The impact caused significant damage to the right rear suspension of the Ford Puma.

Loeb apologised to the team for the rare error but the Ford squad is now in a race against time to repair the car to allow a return on Saturday.

M-Sport team principal Richard Millener confirmed to Motorsport.com that repairs to the team's other cars would take priority before Loeb’s Puma is fixed.

Craig Breen damaged the right corner of his Puma in the afternoon stages, while Pierre-Louis Loubet also endured a wild moment on Stage 8.

“It is a shame really, we had a great opportunity at lunch time which looked like it was going to be another fantastic battle for the weekend, and you kind of expect that Loeb will be there or thereabouts,” said Millener.

“He made a mistake that I don’t think any of us expected to see. It is what it is, you cannot win them all. It doesn’t always go the fairytale way. He made a mistake and he’s apologised for that.

Sébastien Loeb, Isabelle Galmiche, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1, crash

Sébastien Loeb, Isabelle Galmiche, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1, crash

Photo by: Sébastien Loeb

“We’d like to repair it [the car] and get going but just looking at the damage to the other cars through the course of the day, those guys [the mechanics] have got a hell of a lot to do.

“We will have to do one at a time and it will be fairly late starting. We will see where we are at.”

Despite suffering two punctures, Gus Greensmith leads M-Sport’s charge after ending Friday sitting fifth, a minute adrift of rally leader Elfyn Evans.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
