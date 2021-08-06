Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / WRC stars join forces to help flood victims
WRC News

M-Sport working to field three Pumas for 2022 WRC

By:
, News editor

M-Sport is working on a plan to field three of its all-new Ford Puma hybrid challengers in the World Rally Championship next year.

M-Sport working to field three Pumas for 2022 WRC

The British squad scaled down its WRC entry from three to two cars this season, with Gus Greensmith piloting one Fiesta, while the second is shared by Teemu Suninen and Adrien Fourmaux.

However, with the introduction of new hybrid regulations for 2022, and increased support from Ford to develop the all-new Puma, revealed at June's Goodwood Festival of Speed, Malcolm Wilson's squad is planning to increase its entry to three full-time entries next year.

Three entries would enable the squad to mount a serious challenge to Toyota and Hyundai for the manufacturers' crown - a title M-Sport last claimed in 2017 coincidentally when new regulations were introduced.

"That is the target to stand chance of winning the manufacturer's championship you definitely need to be running three cars particular with new technology and new cars coming in to have that backup and support," Wilson told Motorsport.com.

"Obviously a lot of it will come down to budget and where we can be and the target is to run three."

M-Sport's driver line-up for 2022 is yet to be secured but Wilson has revealed that French rising star Adrien Fourmaux is likely to be a part of its attack next year.

The 26-year-old, who made his top flight WRC debut this year, is highly rated by the team and has played a significant role in the development of the new Puma.

Adrien Fourmaux, M-Sport Ford WRT

Adrien Fourmaux, M-Sport Ford WRT

Photo by: M-Sport

Greensmith and Suninen's futures remain unclear although the latter has been linked to a drive in Toyota's third entry next season, following Sebastien Ogier's decision to step away from full-time duties in 2022.

Read Also:

WRC2 driver Andreas Mikkelsen, former Toyota, Citroen and M-Sport driver Esapekka Lappi and Hyundai's Craig Breen are among the top flight WRC drivers understood to be sniffing around for WRC drives next year.

"The only one that is definite at the moment is Adrien, for sure," said Wilson, when asked about his team's driver line-up.

"In an ideal world if we can get everything pulled together then we would like to try and run three cars, but I'm not in a position at the moment to say we have definitely got Adrien in place.

"The other ones [drivers] will fall into line in the next couple of months."

M-Sport has continued the development of its new Puma this week with a test on Finland's high speed gravel roads, as part of its allotted 30 test days to prepare its new car ahead of the new season.

"We will use the maximum allowed by the the FIA which is something like 30 days, certainly on venues that are away from the base," added Wilson.

"We are testing in Finland and we have full test plan right through until Monte Carlo starts basically. We will try to encounter every sort of environment that we are going to face on the whole WRC season."

shares
comments

Related video

WRC stars join forces to help flood victims

Previous article

WRC stars join forces to help flood victims
Load comments

Trending

1
WRC

M-Sport working to field three Pumas for 2022 WRC

1 h
2
Other open wheel

Full S5000 season to cost $200,000

3
IndyCar

CHAMPCAR/CART: Impact Angle Caused Greg Moore's Death

4
Formula 1

Williams releases Ticktum from F1 junior programme

5
Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

18 h
Latest news
M-Sport working to field three Pumas for 2022 WRC
WRC

M-Sport working to field three Pumas for 2022 WRC

1 h
WRC stars join forces to help flood victims
WRC

WRC stars join forces to help flood victims

4 h
UK among six events bidding to join 2022 WRC calendar
WRC

UK among six events bidding to join 2022 WRC calendar

Aug 4, 2021
Katsuta gets new WRC co-driver as injured Barritt continues recovery
WRC

Katsuta gets new WRC co-driver as injured Barritt continues recovery

Aug 2, 2021
Loeb: No plans at the moment for 2022 WRC return
Video Inside
WRC

Loeb: No plans at the moment for 2022 WRC return

Jul 28, 2021
Latest videos
WRC: Loeb - No plans at the moment for 2022 return 00:38
WRC
Jul 28, 2021

WRC: Loeb - No plans at the moment for 2022 return

WRC: Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 car 00:43
WRC
Jul 26, 2021

WRC: Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 car

WRC: Sordo welcomes third co-driver of 2021 after latest split 01:04
WRC
Jul 23, 2021

WRC: Sordo welcomes third co-driver of 2021 after latest split

WRC: Harri Rovanpera 00:45
WRC
Jul 19, 2021

WRC: Harri Rovanpera "unsure how heart is working" after son's WRC win

WRC: Rovanpera becomes youngest-ever rally winner 00:43
WRC
Jul 18, 2021

WRC: Rovanpera becomes youngest-ever rally winner

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC stars join forces to help flood victims Rally Belgium
WRC

WRC stars join forces to help flood victims

UK among six events bidding to join 2022 WRC calendar
WRC

UK among six events bidding to join 2022 WRC calendar

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Prime
FIA F2

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

Trending Today

M-Sport working to field three Pumas for 2022 WRC
WRC WRC

M-Sport working to field three Pumas for 2022 WRC

Full S5000 season to cost $200,000
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Full S5000 season to cost $200,000

CHAMPCAR/CART: Impact Angle Caused Greg Moore's Death
IndyCar IndyCar

CHAMPCAR/CART: Impact Angle Caused Greg Moore's Death

Williams releases Ticktum from F1 junior programme
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams releases Ticktum from F1 junior programme

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

Brawn defends Alonso's "tough" defensive F1 moves on Hamilton
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn defends Alonso's "tough" defensive F1 moves on Hamilton

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Prime

How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Prime

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Prime

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win.

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Prime

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021

Latest news

M-Sport working to field three Pumas for 2022 WRC
WRC WRC

M-Sport working to field three Pumas for 2022 WRC

WRC stars join forces to help flood victims
WRC WRC

WRC stars join forces to help flood victims

UK among six events bidding to join 2022 WRC calendar
WRC WRC

UK among six events bidding to join 2022 WRC calendar

Katsuta gets new WRC co-driver as injured Barritt continues recovery
WRC WRC

Katsuta gets new WRC co-driver as injured Barritt continues recovery

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.