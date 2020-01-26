Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo / Leg report

Monte Carlo WRC: Neuville wins season opener for Hyundai

shares
comments
Monte Carlo WRC: Neuville wins season opener for Hyundai
By:
Jan 26, 2020, 12:43 PM

Thierry Neuville has taken victory ahead of Sebastien Ogier in a thrilling end to the 2020 World Rally Championship season-opening Monte Carlo Rally.

Hyundai driver Neuville was in imperious form on Sunday, winning both stages in the first loop, and he maintained that dominance as he won the 18.41km La Bollene Vesubie - Peira Cava test, 1.4s ahead of the Toyota Yaris of Ogier.

It looked like Ogier was going to win the Wolf Power Stage, but Neuville matched Ogier’s time to take the stage win by a few hundredths of a second, meaning the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC driver won all four stages of the day to seal his first WRC Monte Carlo Rally triumph.

Ogier's Toyota squadmate Elfyn Evans started the final loop of the day in second place, and clung on to that position after SS15, but the Yaris driver dropped to 11.1s behind Neuville, and only had a 1.5s advantage over his teammate Ogier going into the final stage of the rally.

He then lost a further 3.2s to his team-mate in the final run through La Cabanette - Col De Braus meaning he finished third overall.

Esapekka Lappi had another strong run on the second loop in his M-Sport Fiesta WRC, finishing fourth-fastest in the 13.36km La Cabanette - Col De Braus stage, and securing fourth overall, while Sebastien Loeb struggled again in the final loop.

The Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC driver was having to conserve his tyres considerably more than anyone else after “completely” destroying a tyre in the final stage of the first loop.

The seven-time WRC Monte Carlo Rally winner was so slow that he lost 49.1 seconds to Lappi on SS15 and was another 49 seconds slower than the M-Sport Fiesta WRC in the power stage.

That meant that Toyota driver Kalle Rovanpera was able to leapfrog Loeb to secure fifth place in the rally.

Takamoto Katsuta had a clean run in the second loop and finished seventh, while M-Sport driver Teemu Suninen had an impressive run in the final run through La Cabanette - Col De Braus to jump up to eighth.

Citroen C3 driver Eric Camilli secured victory in the WRC3 class and ended up ninth, 11.8s behind the Fiesta WRC of Suninen.

Mads Ostberg celebrated his WRC2 victory by doing a doughnut at the final hairpin of the 13.36km Power Stage, as he rounded out the top 10.

Mads Østberg, Torstein Eriksen, PH Sport Citroen C3 R5

Mads Østberg, Torstein Eriksen, PH Sport Citroen C3 R5

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Next article
Monte Carlo WRC: Neuville leapfrogs Toyota duo

Previous article

Monte Carlo WRC: Neuville leapfrogs Toyota duo
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Monte Carlo
Sub-event Day 4
Drivers Thierry Neuville , Sébastien Ogier , Elfyn Evans
Teams Hyundai Motorsport
Author Rob Hansford

WRC Next session

Rally Monte Carlo

Rally Monte Carlo

22 Jan - 26 Jan

Trending

1
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Neuville wins season opener for Hyundai

24m
2
Le Mans

Penske talks of Le Mans return after IMSA/WEC rules convergence

3
IMSA

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

4
Formula 1

Marko: Verstappen's maturity "far above average"

3h
5
Formula 1

Russell: Foundations for recovery took longer than expected

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS13-14 01:47
WRC
2h

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS13-14

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS11-12 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS11-12

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS9-10 01:49
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS9-10

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS5-8 01:06
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS5-8

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo - Ott Tanak crash - external view 00:42
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo - Ott Tanak crash - external view

Latest news

Monte Carlo WRC: Neuville wins season opener for Hyundai
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Neuville wins season opener for Hyundai

Monte Carlo WRC: Neuville leapfrogs Toyota duo
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Neuville leapfrogs Toyota duo

Monte Carlo WRC: Evans stays in front, Neuville closes in
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Evans stays in front, Neuville closes in

Monte Carlo WRC: Evans retakes lead from Ogier
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Evans retakes lead from Ogier

Monte Carlo WRC: Ogier grabs lead from Evans
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Ogier grabs lead from Evans

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.