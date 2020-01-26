Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo / Leg report

Monte Carlo WRC: Neuville leapfrogs Toyota duo

shares
comments
Monte Carlo WRC: Neuville leapfrogs Toyota duo
By:
Jan 26, 2020, 9:17 AM

Thierry Neuville has taken the lead of the Monte Carlo Rally, after the Hyundai World Rally Championship driver won both of Sunday morning’s stages to go ahead of Elfyn Evans.

Neuville carried his strong form into the final day to dominate the morning loop, winning the opening SS13 stage.

That stage win meant he closed the gap to leader Evans down to 1.4s, and overhauled Sebastien Ogier for second place in the process.

In the following La Cabanette - Col De Braus test, the Hyundai driver went 5.4s faster than the Evans to take the lead with a four-second gap to the 2017 WRC Wales Rally GB winner.

Ogier had a tough morning, losing 6.2s to Neuville in the La Bollene Vesubie - Peira Cava run and a further 6.5s to the Hyundai in the next stage, meaning he is now in third, 6.1 seconds off the lead.

The seven-time WRC Monte Carlo Rally winner admitted that the 13.36km La Cabanette- Col De Braus test wasn’t a “great stage" for him and that he wasn’t “perfectly comfortable”.

Hyundai driver Sebastien Loeb was lucky to remain in the rally after locking up at a hairpin in the middle of SS14.

The nine-time WRC champion went off the road, leaving his Hyundai teetering on the edge of a drop, but he was pushed back on to the road by spectators and was able to continue to the end of the stage.

That incident cost Loeb over 20 seconds and he has dropped behind Esapekka Lappi to fifth, which leaves him 16.7s behind the M-Sport driver going into the final two stages of the rally.

Kalle Rovanpera is in a lonely sixth place in his Toyota Yaris, and he took the opportunity to test different tyre combinations.

Another Toyota driver Takamoto Katsuta is in seventh place and a further seven minutes behind the 2019 WRC2 champion, while Eric Camilli is still leading the WRC3 class in his Citroen C3 and is eighth overall.

M-Sport driver Teemu Suninen had a strong morning and has moved up to the top 10, ending the morning loop in ninth place.

Mads Ostberg is the leading WRC2 driver and rounds out the top 10 in his Citroen C3, 29.9s ahead of WRC3 competitor Nicolas Ciamin, who has dropped down to 11th.

Next article
Monte Carlo WRC: Evans stays in front, Neuville closes in

Previous article

Monte Carlo WRC: Evans stays in front, Neuville closes in
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Monte Carlo
Sub-event Day 4
Drivers Thierry Neuville , Sébastien Ogier , Elfyn Evans
Teams Hyundai Motorsport
Author Rob Hansford

WRC Next session

Rally Monte Carlo

Rally Monte Carlo

22 Jan - 26 Jan
Day 4 Starts in
02 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
58 Seconds

Trending

1
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 14: Kobayashi retakes lead for WTR

41m
2
Formula 1

The remarkable story of F1’s most unlikely test driver

3
IMSA

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

4
Formula 1

Russell: Foundations for recovery took longer than expected

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS11-12 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS11-12

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS9-10 01:49
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS9-10

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS5-8 01:06
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS5-8

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo - Ott Tanak crash - external view 00:42
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo - Ott Tanak crash - external view

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS1-4 01:49
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS1-4

Latest news

Monte Carlo WRC: Neuville leapfrogs Toyota duo
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Neuville leapfrogs Toyota duo

Monte Carlo WRC: Evans stays in front, Neuville closes in
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Evans stays in front, Neuville closes in

Monte Carlo WRC: Evans retakes lead from Ogier
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Evans retakes lead from Ogier

Monte Carlo WRC: Ogier grabs lead from Evans
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Ogier grabs lead from Evans

Monte Carlo WRC: Evans leads on Toyota debut
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Evans leads on Toyota debut

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.