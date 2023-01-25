Monte Carlo winner Ogier to make WRC return in Mexico
Sebastien Ogier has announced that the next rally of his partial World Rally Championship programme will be Rally Mexico in March.
The eight-time world champion had been tight-lipped on his 2023 plans this year, but in an interview with French broadcaster Canal+ he confirmed his attendance at the gravel rally from 16-19 March.
Mexico returns to the WRC this year for the first time since 2020, when the event was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will host the third round of the WRC season.
The popular gravel rally has been a happy hunting ground for Ogier during his career, having racked up six wins. Ogier has only recorded more WRC wins at Rally Monte Carlo, where last weekend he claimed a record ninth triumph.
This season Ogier will share the third manufacturer points-scoring GR Yaris with Takamoto Katsuta, who will take over the car for next month’s Rally Sweden, before reverting to a fourth entry in Mexico.
“There won’t be any Sweden, but I think everybody knew that,” said Ogier in an interview with Canal+.
“But it’s not really a secret that I’m announcing that I’ll be in Mexico for the following round.
"It’s a round that I’ve always enjoyed, which has returned to the calendar after two years due to COVID, so it was kind of an obvious choice from both my side and the team’s.
“I’ve always performed well there on the Mexican gravel, so it won’t be too long a wait between Monte Carlo and my next rally.”
Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Ogier’s plans after Rally Mexico remain unclear, although he has told Motorsport.com that he doesn’t have any plans for a circuit racing programme akin to his half season in the FIA World Endurance Championship last year.
“We have discussed and planned with the team but I will give them the liberty to disclose it,” said Ogier ahead of Monte Carlo.
“The plan can always evolve with the need for the team.”
Toyota WRC boss Jari-Matti Latvala says he expects Ogier to contest “roughly half the rounds” this year.
“We haven’t decided exactly the number of events but it will be roughly half the season,” Latvala told Motorsport.com.
Related video
WRC Rally Monte Carlo: The Good, The Bad and the undisputed master
WRC: No plans to alter Monte Carlo Rally route after lack of snow
Latest news
Supercars details engine lottery
Supercars details engine lottery Supercars details engine lottery
Taylor: “Lots of questions” ahead of latest Rolex 24 bid
Taylor: “Lots of questions” ahead of latest Rolex 24 bid Taylor: “Lots of questions” ahead of latest Rolex 24 bid
Chase Elliott to run NASCAR Truck race at Daytona
Chase Elliott to run NASCAR Truck race at Daytona Chase Elliott to run NASCAR Truck race at Daytona
Porsche "miles off" compared to GTD rivals, says Tincknell
Porsche "miles off" compared to GTD rivals, says Tincknell Porsche "miles off" compared to GTD rivals, says Tincknell
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How fired-up Ogier mastered Monte How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
How Lancia defeated Audi in 1983 How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Why M-Sport focused on WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown
Rovanpera's title rivals in 2023 The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown
Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title
How Rovanpera can defend his title Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title
From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing
From F1 to WRC: Hyundai's new boss From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing
The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed
The stillborn Toyota WRC car The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.