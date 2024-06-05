All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
WRC

Motorsport Ireland reveals “progressive step” to revive WRC bid

Plans bring the World Rally Championship back to Ireland in 2026 have made progress following constructive discussions with the Irish government and WRC Promoter, according to Motorsport Ireland.

Tom Howard
Tom Howard

Ireland tabled a bid to secure a three-year contract to host the WRC from next year, before it was halted in April after failing to obtain the required government funding.

The WRC Promoter had approved plans to bring the championship back to the island nation for the first time since 2009, if the required funding was secured. Motorsport Ireland had asked for €15 million from the Irish government to spread across the three-year contract, which it failed to secure within the required timeframe.

Motorsport Ireland estimated that the rally would generate €300 million for the local economy as it planned to rotate the rally through three locations – Waterford, Kerry and Limerick – across the proposed three-year deal.

Since April’s confirmation that funding wouldn’t be granted, Motorsport Ireland has confirmed that talks between the government and the WRC Promoter have continued as it hopes to bring the WRC to Ireland in 2026.

“Motorsport Ireland can today announce that it will continue to engage with Minister Thomas Byrne and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media for the return of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) to Ireland,” read the statement.

“This follows recent negotiations with the WRC Promoter that mean that there remains the opportunity for hosting the WRC from 2026.

Armindo Araujo and Miguel Ramalho, Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX

Armindo Araujo and Miguel Ramalho, Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX

Photo by: AIFA

“In order to assess the viability of Ireland hosting the WRC in 2026, Minister Byrne and his Department have informed Motorsport Ireland that any decision by Government to provide state funding to support the hosting of major sporting events needs to be underpinned by an independent economic analysis and business case, which should address the following:

“A detailed and comprehensive inventory of the services required to be provided by national and local government (including transport, security and other considerations); an assessment of the economic benefits and costs accruing from the event; and an analysis of the sustainability of the event.”

Reflecting on the recent developments, Motorsport Ireland president Aidan Harper added: “This is a progressive step in Motorsport Ireland’s plans to bring the World Rally Championship back to this island.

“Over the last month we have had constructive discussions with Minister Byrne and the WRC Promoter and we look forward to assisting Department officials with any additional information they require while carrying out their analysis.

“I greatly appreciate Minister Byrne’s commitment to undertaking the necessary assessments to consider an event of this nature. Ireland has demonstrated it can hold international motorsport events in the past and I have no doubt we will again in the future.” 

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article WRC champion Rovanpera set for circuit racing debut
Next article Toyota hands Rally1 debut to rising WRC star in Latvia

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
The petrolhead obsession that drives WRC champion Rovanpera

The petrolhead obsession that drives WRC champion Rovanpera

WRC
The petrolhead obsession that drives WRC champion Rovanpera
Toyota hands Rally1 debut to rising WRC star in Latvia

Toyota hands Rally1 debut to rising WRC star in Latvia

WRC
Rally Italy
Toyota hands Rally1 debut to rising WRC star in Latvia
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

Latest news

For Cam Waters, NASCAR is a "step out my comfort zone"

For Cam Waters, NASCAR is a "step out my comfort zone"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
For Cam Waters, NASCAR is a "step out my comfort zone"
Alonso: Making 2026 F1 cars 30kg lighter an "impossible target"

Alonso: Making 2026 F1 cars 30kg lighter an "impossible target"

F1 Formula 1
Alonso: Making 2026 F1 cars 30kg lighter an "impossible target"
IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

Indy IndyCar
Road America
IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list
2024 NASCAR at Sonoma schedule, entry list, and how to watch

2024 NASCAR at Sonoma schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
2024 NASCAR at Sonoma schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Prime

Discover prime content
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
By Tom Howard
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
By Tom Howard
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
By Tom Howard
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
By Tom Howard
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia