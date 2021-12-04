Neuville co-driver Wydaeghe injured in Hyundai 2022 WRC test crash

Hyundai has revealed the car went off the road when pre-season testing resumed following a decision to curtail the test due to heavy snow and extreme weather in Alsace, France yesterday.

Neuville and Wydaeghe are reported to be “safe” by the team although Wydaeghe has sustained a shoulder injury which required attention from paramedics on site.

Details as to exactly what happened remain limited but Hyundai has confirmed that both Neuville and Wydaeghe have been taken to hospital for further evaluation.

“Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe went off the road while testing the i20 N Rally1 today,” read a statement on the team’s social media channels.

“Crew is safe and paramedics arrived on site quickly to treat Martijn’s shoulder injury. The crew is on their way to the hospital for further evaluation.”

Today was Neuville and Wydaeghe’s first test behind the wheel of Hyundai’s new-look i20 having previously completed test miles in Hyundai’s i20 WRC prototype.

The new i20 features radically different bodywork, aero and cooling package compared to the original prototype. Hyundai has been busy developing this latest version of its i20 behind closed doors while electing to carry out its preliminary hybrid kit tests with its prototype mule.

Neuville’s original plan for a first run in the new-lock hybrid Rally1 car had previously been cancelled due to the weather.

Ott Tanak and Oliver Solberg had conducted the majority of the running in this week’s test held largely in snow in icy conditions.

Tanak jumped back behind the wheel of the car when testing resumed following the weather delay. Hyundai’s pre-season test was due to end today prior to Neuville’s crash.

The test was seen as a crucial milestone for Hyundai’s final iteration of its 2022 WRC challenger ahead of next year’s season opening Monte Carlo Rally, held from 20-23 January.