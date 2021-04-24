Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / WRC Rally Croatia: Ogier takes lead as Hyundais struggle
WRC / Rally Croatia / Breaking news

Hyundai: "Not impossible" for Neuville to still win Croatia Rally

By:

Thierry Neuville snatching a win on the final day of the Croatia Rally is far from impossible, according to his Hyundai boss.

Hyundai: "Not impossible" for Neuville to still win Croatia Rally

Four stages totalling 50 competitive miles remain tomorrow and Andrea Adamo believes Neuville can still take maximum points.

An incorrect tyre choice for this morning’s opening loop cost the Belgian the lead of the Tarmac event. He went for two hard and three soft shoes, while Sebastien Ogier chose five hard compound Pirelli tyres.

As a direct result, Neuville dropped from first place to third on Saturday’s morning loop. On the second pass this afternoon, he produced a strong recovery drive to trim Ogier’s lead from 19.6 seconds to 10.4 seconds.

His cause was helped when Toyota driver Ogier picked up a slow front-right puncture on stage 13 – the 12.7-mile run from ‘Mali Lipovec to Grdanjci’.

Asked if Neuville could turn things around on Sunday, Adamo said: “For sure, he has a chance but the stages tomorrow will be even more different from the ones that we have seen in the past two days.

“I think that it will be entertainment – if that is the proper word in English – for you, but if we want to be realistic nothing is decided.

“The difference between them [Ogier, Elfyn Evans and Neuville] is so close it’s difficult to catch up [the time] without external factors [like punctures].

“It’s not impossible – but it will be really tough and a case of managing a high level of pressure and tension during tomorrow.”

Read Also:

Adamo confirmed he would not be initiating team orders as part of his planning for Sunday, insisting every point would prove crucial in the manufacturers’ title race just three rounds into the 2021 season.

“It is too early to play games,” he said. “I think in this case, with ten seconds, you cannot tell them [Thierry and co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe to back out.

“This title race will be a two-horse battle and you cannot afford to let some points slip through without fighting until the last moment because if you sum up first and second, and third and fourth points, the gap is a lot.

“I think we have to try because I do not want to complain later on in the season about some missed points here and there. Of course, if you put pressure on the one in front it is nice,” he added.

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Rally Croatia: Ogier takes lead as Hyundais struggle

Previous article

WRC Rally Croatia: Ogier takes lead as Hyundais struggle
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Croatia
Drivers Thierry Neuville
Teams Hyundai Motorsport
Author Jason Craig

Trending

1
MotoGP

Suzuki unveils bike for MotoGP title defence

2
Moto3

The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm

3
IndyCar

St. Pete IndyCar: Newgarden heads Penske-Chevy 1-2

20h
4
Formula European Masters

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

5
Formula 1

McLaren wants extended F1 testing programme in 2022

1h
Latest news
Hyundai: "Not impossible" for Neuville to still win Croatia Rally
WRC

Hyundai: "Not impossible" for Neuville to still win Croatia Rally

19m
WRC Rally Croatia: Ogier takes lead as Hyundais struggle
WRC

WRC Rally Croatia: Ogier takes lead as Hyundais struggle

32m
Tanak: “Surprises” causing early Rally Croatia struggles
Video Inside
WRC

Tanak: “Surprises” causing early Rally Croatia struggles

21h
Ogier “learning to appreciate” stage wins after reaching 600
Video Inside
WRC

Ogier “learning to appreciate” stage wins after reaching 600

22h
WRC Rally Croatia: Neuville holds slender lead from Ogier
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Rally Croatia: Neuville holds slender lead from Ogier

23h
Latest videos
Croatia Rally SS9 – SS12 01:51
WRC
4h

Croatia Rally SS9 – SS12

Rally Croatia: Day 1 01:11
WRC
9h

Rally Croatia: Day 1

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
22h

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

Croatia Rally SS1-SS4 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS1-SS4

Croatia Rally Shakedown 01:52
WRC
Apr 22, 2021

Croatia Rally Shakedown

More from
Jason Craig
Tanak: “Surprises” causing early Rally Croatia struggles Rally Croatia
Video Inside
WRC / News

Tanak: “Surprises” causing early Rally Croatia struggles

Ogier “learning to appreciate” stage wins after reaching 600 Rally Croatia
Video Inside
WRC / News

Ogier “learning to appreciate” stage wins after reaching 600

WRC points leader Rovanpera crashes out of Rally Croatia Rally Croatia
Video Inside
WRC / News

WRC points leader Rovanpera crashes out of Rally Croatia

More from
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai, Toyota and M-Sport commit to WRC hybrid rules
WRC / Breaking news

Hyundai, Toyota and M-Sport commit to WRC hybrid rules

Solberg focused on WRC2 title despite impressive WRC debut
WRC / Breaking news

Solberg focused on WRC2 title despite impressive WRC debut

The inside story of Tanak's shock Hyundai switch Prime
WRC / Analysis

The inside story of Tanak's shock Hyundai switch

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021
The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020

A drastically-shortened 2020 season gave the World Rally Championship protagonists precious little stage mileage to strut their stuff, but as ever the cream rose to the top across the seven events. We rank the year's best performers

WRC
Jan 4, 2021
The twists and turns of a turbulent 2020 WRC season Prime

The twists and turns of a turbulent 2020 WRC season

The 2020 World Rally Championship bestrode all 12 months of the Gregorian calendar, and in terms of the competition it was a cracker. Moreover, it was an inspiration in dark days for the world and our industry.

WRC
Jan 1, 2021
The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb Prime

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb

A series of close calls in his formative years threatened to leave rallying's top echelon tantalisingly out of reach for the man who would go on to claim nine WRC titles. In an exclusive interview, Sebastien Loeb recalls the key steps on his road to dominance.

WRC
Dec 11, 2020

Trending Today

Suzuki unveils bike for MotoGP title defence
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki unveils bike for MotoGP title defence

The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm Prime
Moto3 Moto3 / Analysis

The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm

St. Pete IndyCar: Newgarden heads Penske-Chevy 1-2
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report

St. Pete IndyCar: Newgarden heads Penske-Chevy 1-2

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up
Formula European Masters Formula European Masters / Breaking news

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

McLaren wants extended F1 testing programme in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren wants extended F1 testing programme in 2022

The lessons F1 learned from Berger's fiery Imola crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The lessons F1 learned from Berger's fiery Imola crash

How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze

Latest news

Hyundai: "Not impossible" for Neuville to still win Croatia Rally
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Hyundai: "Not impossible" for Neuville to still win Croatia Rally

WRC Rally Croatia: Ogier takes lead as Hyundais struggle
WRC WRC / Stage report

WRC Rally Croatia: Ogier takes lead as Hyundais struggle

Tanak: “Surprises” causing early Rally Croatia struggles
Video Inside
WRC WRC / News

Tanak: “Surprises” causing early Rally Croatia struggles

Ogier “learning to appreciate” stage wins after reaching 600
Video Inside
WRC WRC / News

Ogier “learning to appreciate” stage wins after reaching 600

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.