All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
WRC Rally Poland

Neuville’s WRC contract talks waiting on Hyundai joker confirmation

The World Rally Championship points leader’s future is yet to be resolved for 2025

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team

Thierry Neuville is hopeful contract renewal talks can begin soon once Hyundai’s plan to utilise its development jokers for its World Rally Championship car is confirmed.

The WRC points leader is in the final year of his current contract with the Korean marque, that marks his 11th season with the Alzenau operation.

Neuville has previously stated a desire to continue competing in WRC’s top tier although the Belgian admitted earlier this year that his future in the category was threatened by the uncertainty over the WRC’s technical regulations for next year that prompted doubts over Hyundai’s participation in the championship.  

Since those comments, the FIA announced a U-turn on the proposed technical reforms earlier this month following a request for stability in regulations led by the manufacturers.

Neuville says his future is still yet to be secured as the five-time championship runner-up awaits final confirmation over Hyundai’s development joker plan. The team is hoping to use two years’ worth of jokers improving its i20 N after it was forced to cancel development of a new car due to the uncertainty in technical regulations triggered by the FIA’s February reforms.

“I have no confirmation about anything yet, but I knew that the decision from the World Motor Sport Council and the application of the current jokers and future jokers were very important, and I know that has been all worked out in a good way,” Neuville told Autosport/Motorsport.com when asked about his future at Hyundai.

“I believe that it is going well but I have no confirmation, so let’s see. If I get confirmation it [contract talks] will start very soon.”

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Neuville is however relieved that the World Motor Sport Council decided to uphold the request of the manufacturers to retain the current Rally1 and Rally2 technical regulations until the end of 2026.  

This move coupled with the WRC Promoter’s roadmap to improve the promotion of the championship has given Neuville reason to believe that the series can improve its popularity.

“For me it is a big relief for sure. I believe there are four manufacturers that are relived as well as they all requested [for the rules to stay the same],” he added.

“I think that is important. There was more of a need to secure the current manufacturers for the upcoming two seasons than changing the rules with no confirmation of any new manufacturer.

“I think the FIA understood that it was important to secure the current manufacturers and not only considering the rules, presenting a roadmap for the promotion and evolution of the promotion of the championship.

“I’m happy and there are still things to work on for sure. But with [Sebastien Ogier’s former co-driver] Julien Ingrassia involved with the promoter now to make a link between the drivers and the promoter, and to have his view on things, and Scott Martin [Elfyn Evans’ co-driver] representing the drivers in the WRC Commission, I think together we will be able to bring it [the WRC] to another level.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The big challenge facing Rovanpera after going from jet ski to WRC Rally Poland

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
Hyundai able to save part of 2025 WRC car plan after FIA U-turn

Hyundai able to save part of 2025 WRC car plan after FIA U-turn

WRC
Rally Poland
Hyundai able to save part of 2025 WRC car plan after FIA U-turn
Extreme H reveals its new Hydrogen-powered off-road racer

Extreme H reveals its new Hydrogen-powered off-road racer

Extreme E
Extreme H reveals its new Hydrogen-powered off-road racer
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

Latest news

The Ducati MotoGP power dynamics Bagnaia must now manage

The Ducati MotoGP power dynamics Bagnaia must now manage

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP
The Ducati MotoGP power dynamics Bagnaia must now manage
Hamilton thinks Mercedes has “cracked something” with F1 qualifying struggles

Hamilton thinks Mercedes has “cracked something” with F1 qualifying struggles

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
Hamilton thinks Mercedes has “cracked something” with F1 qualifying struggles
"Overcritical" Norris chasing final percent to beat Verstappen in F1

"Overcritical" Norris chasing final percent to beat Verstappen in F1

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
"Overcritical" Norris chasing final percent to beat Verstappen in F1
The full circle moment in Marquez’s 2025 MotoGP future news

The full circle moment in Marquez’s 2025 MotoGP future news

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP
The full circle moment in Marquez’s 2025 MotoGP future news

Prime

Discover prime content
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
By Tom Howard
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
By Tom Howard
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
By Tom Howard
The eight minutes of madness that saw Ogier strike in Croatia
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
By Tom Howard
How Rovanpera showed his class above his WRC rivals in Kenya
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia