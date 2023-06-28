New stadium superspecial for WRC Rally Japan
Rally Japan has announced it will add a new stadium superspecial stage to its schedule for this year’s World Rally Championship season finale.
Event organisers have today revealed that an all-new head-to-head asphalt stage will be built within the 45,000 capacity Toyota Stadium in the Aichi region of Japan.
The new stage will become part of the rally schedule with the field set to tackle it once a day from Thursday through to Saturday in front of a packed crowd.
Toyota Stadium hosted the event’s ceremonial start and finish last year, while the confines of the area acted as the rally's service park. This will continue for this year’s event that takes place from 16-19 November.
The move to create this new head-to-head spectator stage for WRC’s trip to Japan this year follows the successful return of the stadium superspecial at last year’s Acropolis Rally in Greece. A crowd in the region of 65,000 witnessed cars engage in a head-to-head battle inside the Athens Olympic Stadium to kick off the event.
Rally Japan organisers have also confirmed that fans will be able to purchase special tickets that will allow them to be able to walk the course before the cars tackle the stage. This year’s rally will be contested over 22 asphalt stages.
Japan returned to the WRC calendar after a 12-year hiatus last year. Thierry Neuville claimed victory in a 1-2 for Hyundai ahead of Ott Tanak in his final appearance for the marque before joining M-Sport Ford for 2023.
Leclerc reveals he and Ferrari have "slowly" commenced new F1 contract talks
Ocon: New Alpine F1 investor Ryan Reynolds is "inspiring"
Formula E could add another North America race to 2024 calendar
Lowes to remain with Kawasaki in 2024 WSBK season
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
