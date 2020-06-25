Top events
Esports
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Norway
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT: Kyalami
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Practice in
8 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Breaking news

Rally New Zealand fears being "cast into the wilderness"

shares
comments
Rally New Zealand fears being "cast into the wilderness"
By:
Jun 25, 2020, 11:29 AM

Organisers of Rally New Zealand fear it could be “cast into the wilderness” after the event failed to appear on the draft calendar for next year’s World Rally Championship.

Last Friday, the World Motor Sport Council named the nine locations that have contracts to stage a round of the series in 2021, including Monte Carlo, Italy, Kenya, Finland, Spain and Japan.

Australia was also welcomed back to the fold after the Coffs Harbour-based event stepped aside in 2020.

A number of high-profile names were absent, however, including Wales Rally GB and New Zealand.

They will go up against Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Germany, Turkey and France for the likely two remaining spaces on the 2021 schedule – a number that teams and the WRC Promoter are happy to compromise on given how they have been affected financially because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

“There is no doubt that some event organisers will be very disappointed when the final calendar is announced,” Rally New Zealand’s CEO Michael Goldstein told Motorsport.com.

“We’ve worked with the WRC Promoter for a long time to bring Rally New Zealand back to the World Championship; everyone knows that we have had to make up for lost time in preparing for 2020.  

“Our view is that sport is about more than dollars and it would be a callous decision from the FIA and the WRC Promoter to again cast Rally New Zealand into the wilderness for another three to five years.

“We are hopeful – but not optimistic – the WRC Promoter and the FIA will look to their hearts in making the final decisions on the 2021 calendar.”

Asked how confident he was of WRC visiting the Southern Hemisphere on two occasions next year, Goldstein said: “At this stage we have no indication, positive or negative.

“What we do know is that New Zealand is COVID-19 free. It will be a safe country to visit and we’ll deliver a well-organised event that will showcase rallying positively to the world.

“There’s an ongoing quarantine risk for any international events in Australasia.

“This, combined with all the other scenarios around COVID-19, means a Trans-Tasman swing of events may be needed to complete a 2021 WRC calendar.”

With Rally New Zealand being cancelled for 2020 earlier this month because of COVID-19, “significant costs” have been incurred, with Goldstein saying there is no way to recoup any of this investment.

Much of the planning needed to bring the WRC back to the country for the first time since 2012 has been completed, including a new purpose-built powerstage named ‘Jack’s Ridge’.

Given how much money has been ploughed into the brand, Goldstein sounded a note of caution should the event be overlooked moving forward.

“This is more than a financial decision for Rally New Zealand and our partners,” he said.

“It is an emotional one and we hope that we can get to see the WRC back in New Zealand soon.

“If we are not included in the 2021 calendar then we’ll need to talk to our partners and determine whether Rally New Zealand should bid to host future World Rally Championship events.”

Next article
Motorsport UK "optimistic" Rally GB will get 2021 WRC date

Previous article

Motorsport UK "optimistic" Rally GB will get 2021 WRC date

trending Today

Mercedes set to secure ROKiT F1 sponsorship deal
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mercedes set to secure ROKiT F1 sponsorship deal

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

Dick Johnson profile and stats
Supercars / Supercars

Dick Johnson profile and stats

ARC: Atkinson Racing round five summary
Other rally / Other rally

ARC: Atkinson Racing round five summary

Beckmann joins Trident for 2020 season, DeFrancesco out
FIA F3 / FIA F3

Beckmann joins Trident for 2020 season, DeFrancesco out

Williams to unveil new 2020 F1 livery on Friday
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Williams to unveil new 2020 F1 livery on Friday

Sauber launches new young driver academy
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Sauber launches new young driver academy

Ricciardo: I could have lost McLaren seat without early deal
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ricciardo: I could have lost McLaren seat without early deal

Latest news

Rally New Zealand fears being "cast into the wilderness"
WRC / WRC
1h

Rally New Zealand fears being "cast into the wilderness"

Motorsport UK "optimistic" Rally GB will get 2021 WRC date
WRC / WRC

Motorsport UK "optimistic" Rally GB will get 2021 WRC date

WRC unveils draft calendar for 2021 season
WRC / WRC

WRC unveils draft calendar for 2021 season

Belgium "in negotiations" for maiden WRC event in 2020
WRC / WRC

Belgium "in negotiations" for maiden WRC event in 2020

Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Author Jason Craig

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes set to secure ROKiT F1 sponsorship deal

2
Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

3
Supercars

Dick Johnson profile and stats

4
Other rally

ARC: Atkinson Racing round five summary

5
FIA F3

Beckmann joins Trident for 2020 season, DeFrancesco out

Latest videos

WRC - Rallye Monte-Carlo 2019: Event Highlights Clip 03:02
WRC

WRC - Rallye Monte-Carlo 2019: Event Highlights Clip

Tata Communications helps WRC go All Live | Trusted to Win 03:38
WRC

Tata Communications helps WRC go All Live | Trusted to Win

Rally Champions of the 80's 01:00:03
WRC

Rally Champions of the 80's

WRC: Rally Mexico Full Highlights 01:40
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico Full Highlights

WRC: Rally Mexico SS19-24 01:55
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico SS19-24

Latest news

Rally New Zealand fears being "cast into the wilderness"
WRC

Rally New Zealand fears being "cast into the wilderness"

Motorsport UK "optimistic" Rally GB will get 2021 WRC date
WRC

Motorsport UK "optimistic" Rally GB will get 2021 WRC date

WRC unveils draft calendar for 2021 season
WRC

WRC unveils draft calendar for 2021 season

Belgium "in negotiations" for maiden WRC event in 2020
WRC

Belgium "in negotiations" for maiden WRC event in 2020

Meeke could get a career lifeline in form of Pirelli role
WRC

Meeke could get a career lifeline in form of Pirelli role

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.