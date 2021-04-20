Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Russia, India among countries WRC teams "requesting" to visit
WRC / Breaking news

"No certainty" WRC Rally Finland will be open to fans

By:

Rally Finland organisers admit there is "no certainty" fans will be allowed to attend this year's World Rally Championship round despite moving the event to a new autumn date.

"No certainty" WRC Rally Finland will be open to fans

Originally, the Jyvaskyla-based rally had been pencilled in to take place from 29 July to 1 August – but it will now run from 30 September to 3 October in the hope that people can spectate.

In response to government guidelines in the country last summer, the event was called off to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

However, the introduction of several new vaccines since then – and an approved new slot for the seventieth running of Rally Finland – has raised the hopes of organisers, AKK Sports.

"While we would like nothing more than for Rally Finland to take place in the summer, the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic means we could not go ahead with arranging the event with the lack of certainty that members of the public could attend," said AKK Sports CEO, Riku Bitter.

"Unlike Arctic Rally Finland, which was held to great acclaim in February, Rally Finland is very much a made-for-spectators event and we need fans to make it work.

"Although there is no certainty that we will be able to welcome fans in October, we hope the rollout of the vaccination programme will go a long way to making this possible."

Bitter apologised for the date change, adding: "We are convinced it will be in the best interests of the rally, the stakeholders and all the fans."

The FIA's Rally Director, Yves Matton, said it was important for all stakeholders to show flexibility to ensure Rally Finland's request to run at a later date could be accommodated.

"It will be an interesting change to see it take place at the beginning of October, certainly with slightly different weather conditions, and hopefully with spectators," said the Belgian.

Despite the vaccination roll-out continuing apace across Europe, the WRC Promoter Event Director has warned further changes to the series' calendar remain a possibility.

"Like all international sporting fixtures around the world, the 2021 FIA World Rally Championship calendar continues to be impacted by COVID-19," said Simon Larkin.

"Through Rally Finland's switch in dates from late-July to October, we believe this will give the best opportunity for fans to join us in the forests around Jyvaskyla" he added.

"The passion and enthusiasm of the fans in Finland is legendary and that atmosphere has unfortunately been missing during the pandemic, so we will take every chance to allow them to be safely welcomed back."

Work to finalise the competitive route for this year's Rally Finland continues, although it has been confirmed that Jyvaskyla's Pavilonki exhibition and conference centre will play host to the event headquarters, media centre and service park.

shares
comments

Related video

Russia, India among countries WRC teams "requesting" to visit

Previous article

Russia, India among countries WRC teams "requesting" to visit
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Author Jason Craig

Trending

1
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson escapes “scary moments” to finish on IndyCar debut

2
Formula 1

How Mercedes' biggest strength is its main weakness

3h
3
Supercars

Walkinshaw Andretti United to run three-round wildcard

4
MotoGP

Marquez’s MotoGP rivals “expected” his strong comeback

21h
5
NHRA

St. Louis: For drag racing it is reaction time

Latest news
"No certainty" WRC Rally Finland will be open to fans
WRC

"No certainty" WRC Rally Finland will be open to fans

37m
Russia, India among countries WRC teams "requesting" to visit
WRC

Russia, India among countries WRC teams "requesting" to visit

Apr 12, 2021
Rally Sweden moves north for 2022 WRC round
WRC

Rally Sweden moves north for 2022 WRC round

Apr 8, 2021
Tanak: Hyundai will show potential in Croatia
WRC

Tanak: Hyundai will show potential in Croatia

Apr 6, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime
WRC

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

Apr 1, 2021
Latest videos
WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
19h

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
19h

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

Acropolis Rally Greece Teaser 01:08
WRC
Mar 26, 2021

Acropolis Rally Greece Teaser

Arctic Rally Finland: Wolf Power Stage highlights 01:51
WRC
Feb 28, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Wolf Power Stage highlights

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stage 9 01:51
WRC
Feb 28, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stage 9

More from
Jason Craig
Russia, India among countries WRC teams "requesting" to visit
WRC / Breaking news

Russia, India among countries WRC teams "requesting" to visit

Rally Sweden moves north for 2022 WRC round
WRC / Breaking news

Rally Sweden moves north for 2022 WRC round

Tanak: Hyundai will show potential in Croatia
WRC / Breaking news

Tanak: Hyundai will show potential in Croatia

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021
The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020

A drastically-shortened 2020 season gave the World Rally Championship protagonists precious little stage mileage to strut their stuff, but as ever the cream rose to the top across the seven events. We rank the year's best performers

WRC
Jan 4, 2021
The twists and turns of a turbulent 2020 WRC season Prime

The twists and turns of a turbulent 2020 WRC season

The 2020 World Rally Championship bestrode all 12 months of the Gregorian calendar, and in terms of the competition it was a cracker. Moreover, it was an inspiration in dark days for the world and our industry.

WRC
Jan 1, 2021
The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb Prime

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb

A series of close calls in his formative years threatened to leave rallying's top echelon tantalisingly out of reach for the man who would go on to claim nine WRC titles. In an exclusive interview, Sebastien Loeb recalls the key steps on his road to dominance.

WRC
Dec 11, 2020

Trending Today

Jimmie Johnson escapes “scary moments” to finish on IndyCar debut
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson escapes “scary moments” to finish on IndyCar debut

How Mercedes' biggest strength is its main weakness
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

How Mercedes' biggest strength is its main weakness

Walkinshaw Andretti United to run three-round wildcard
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Walkinshaw Andretti United to run three-round wildcard

Marquez’s MotoGP rivals “expected” his strong comeback
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez’s MotoGP rivals “expected” his strong comeback

St. Louis: For drag racing it is reaction time
NHRA NHRA / News

St. Louis: For drag racing it is reaction time

Suzuki latest marque to commit to MotoGP through 2026
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki latest marque to commit to MotoGP through 2026

IndyCar commentator line-up for NBC + Peacock in 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

IndyCar commentator line-up for NBC + Peacock in 2021

Russian Time sells Formula 2 team
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Russian Time sells Formula 2 team

Latest news

"No certainty" WRC Rally Finland will be open to fans
WRC WRC / Breaking news

"No certainty" WRC Rally Finland will be open to fans

Russia, India among countries WRC teams "requesting" to visit
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Russia, India among countries WRC teams "requesting" to visit

Rally Sweden moves north for 2022 WRC round
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Rally Sweden moves north for 2022 WRC round

Tanak: Hyundai will show potential in Croatia
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Tanak: Hyundai will show potential in Croatia

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.