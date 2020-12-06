Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Race in
03 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Stage report

Ogier claims seventh WRC world title in Monza

shares
comments
Ogier claims seventh WRC world title in Monza
By:
, WRC writer

Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier took his seventh WRC world championship at a dramatic Monza Rally, as Hyundai claimed the manufacturers’ crown.

It was a relatively low-key run around the Villa Reale for the surviving crews, following the drama on Saturday’s closed road stages in the mountains.

Ogier won the first stage of the day with his Toyota teammate Kalle Rovanpera second, which helped to open up the gap to the pursuing Hyundais of Dani Sordo and Ott Tanak.

Early leader Sordo slipped to third behind Tanak, then reasserted himself to win the second stage of the morning with Tanak second and M-Sport’s Esapekka Lappi a strong third.

That made little difference to the overall result, and Ogier only really had to complete the final Power Stage to claim his seventh drivers' world title.

The Power Stage saw Takamoto Katsuta finish fastest in the fourth of the works Toyotas as the rain progressively made conditions more treacherous as the field passed through.

Those maximum bonus points claimed by Katsuta would have been welcomed by Elfyn Evans, who returned after a Saturday crash all but ended his title hopes. The Welshman pressed on a little too hard and had a messy run with the car stalling twice.

Evans ended up third fastest, behind outgoing champion Ott Tanak's Hyundai but ahead of M-Sport's Esapekka Lappi and the Hyundai of Dani Sordo, who cleaned up the last remaining bonus points.

It was to prove an emotional day for Lappi, who announced that this would be his last WRC appearance for the foreseeable future as he crossed the finish line at the end of the day.

Ogier’s run through the stage was far from comfortable, driving through the churned-up gravel on asphalt settings and in teeming rain.

The Frenchman's predicament was made worse when the windscreen wipers failed briefly and he was forced to kick-start them by using the screen wash before the road ahead disappeared entirely from view.

But Ogier held on to take the overall win with a margin of 13.9s from Tanak, enough to secure his seventh crown in eight years with the third different manufacturer.

“It doesn’t sound so bad, I have to say!” he said at the finish.

“Of course we feel for Elfyn also today he has made a very strong season, very consistent, and we had really good fun to fight each other…

“But today, yeah, I’m very happy. Not jumping in the air maybe like crazy because right now we are living in a time that, you know, a lot of people are suffering all over the world and I mean, you have to be decent.”

With second and third place points in the bag, separated by just 1.4s at the finish, Hyundai was able to bring home the manufacturers’ title that team principal Andrea Adamo prioritised above all else in the season.

“It’s complicated. So many images are passing by now,” Adamo said.

“I know how much we have fought, how much pressure we had, what I had to do to try to protect everyone. Everyone has been somehow personally touched [by COVID-19] and this year everyone lost someone, maybe… I also have some friends that are no more with me due to this.”

Read Also:

In the other classes, WRC refugee Mads Ostberg finished a strong rally in his factory-backed Citroen C3 to beat Skoda’s Pontus Tidemand to the rally win and the title.

“It’s been a crazy year, I mean we are winning the championship as the underdog, the other teams has done more rallies than us, we have the fewest rallies and we have developed the car through the year,” he said.

“It’s for sure something special to be world champion. Even though it’s WRC2, it’s a world championship and we have just won it.”

The WRC3 class saw a 1-2 finish for Skoda as another WRC refugee, Andreas Mikkelsen, headed home rising star Oliver Solberg. The title, however, fell to Hyundai’s Jari Huttunen, whose third place was enough to overhaul Bolivian-British driver Marco Bulcacia Wilkinson.

Sweden’s Tom Kristensson completed the title winners crowned on the event, claiming the Junior WRC title and winning a fully-funded season in WRC3 in an M-Sport Fiesta for 2021.

Related video

Ogier closes in on WRC title with Rally Monza lead

Previous article

Ogier closes in on WRC title with Rally Monza lead
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Author Nick Garton

Trending Today

Sakhir F2: Schumacher crowned champion as Daruvala wins finale
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Sakhir F2: Schumacher crowned champion as Daruvala wins finale

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up
Formula European Masters Formula European Masters / Breaking news

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

How the 2021 Supercars grid is shaping up
Supercars Supercars / Analysis

How the 2021 Supercars grid is shaping up

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Russell's speed with Mercedes shows what F1 is missing - Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell's speed with Mercedes shows what F1 is missing - Sainz

F1’s medical car heroes tell the story of Grosjean's escape
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

F1’s medical car heroes tell the story of Grosjean's escape

Teams at odds over post-2024 F1 engine formula
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Teams at odds over post-2024 F1 engine formula

Latest news

Ogier claims seventh WRC world title in Monza
WRC WRC / Stage report

Ogier claims seventh WRC world title in Monza

Ogier closes in on WRC title with Rally Monza lead
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Leg report

Ogier closes in on WRC title with Rally Monza lead

Evans' WRC title hopes in jeopardy after crash in Monza Rally
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Evans' WRC title hopes in jeopardy after crash in Monza Rally

WRC Rally Monza halted after heavy crashes
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Stage report

WRC Rally Monza halted after heavy crashes

Trending

1
FIA F2

Sakhir F2: Schumacher crowned champion as Daruvala wins finale

47min
2
Formula European Masters

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

3
Supercars

How the 2021 Supercars grid is shaping up

4
Formula 1

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

19h
5
Formula 1

Russell's speed with Mercedes shows what F1 is missing - Sainz

3h

Latest news

Ogier claims seventh WRC world title in Monza
WRC

Ogier claims seventh WRC world title in Monza

Ogier closes in on WRC title with Rally Monza lead
WRC

Ogier closes in on WRC title with Rally Monza lead

Evans' WRC title hopes in jeopardy after crash in Monza Rally
WRC

Evans' WRC title hopes in jeopardy after crash in Monza Rally

WRC Rally Monza halted after heavy crashes
WRC

WRC Rally Monza halted after heavy crashes

Monza WRC: Sordo leads for Hyundai, disaster for Neuville
WRC

Monza WRC: Sordo leads for Hyundai, disaster for Neuville

Latest videos

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 14-15 01:51
WRC
1h

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 14-15

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 10-13 01:50
WRC
18h

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 10-13

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 7-9 01:51
WRC
21h

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 7-9

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 4-6 01:49
WRC
Dec 4, 2020

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 4-6

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 2-3 01:51
WRC
Dec 4, 2020

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 2-3

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.