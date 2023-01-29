Subscribe
Previous / Vettel reveals “huge” admiration for rally drivers
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo News

Ogier eyes WRC Monte Carlo rematch with Loeb

Sebastien Ogier is keen for a Rally Monte Carlo rematch against Sebastien Loeb in next year's World Rally Championship after becoming the most successful driver in event history.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Ogier eyes WRC Monte Carlo rematch with Loeb

Eight-time world champion Ogier recorded a record ninth Monte Carlo win at last weekend’s WRC season opener, after winning nine of the 18 stages, the Toyota driver leading the rally from start to finish.

The victory pulled Ogier one win clear of nine-time world champion Loeb’s record at the famous alpine asphalt event, with Ogier now leading his compatriot 9-8 in the Monte Carlo victory stakes.

The semi-retired WRC duo famously went head-to-head in last year's edition of the rally, with Loeb's M-Sport Ford coming out on top after a puncture for Ogier on the penultimate stage forced him to relinquish the lead.

Loeb was absent from this year’s event due to his Dakar Rally commitments, where he finished second in a Prodrive-run BRX Hunter, and due to the fact he had ben unable to reach a deal to rejoin M-Sport.

Shortly after Ogier’s latest Monte Carlo triumph, Loeb cheekily issued the Toyota driver a rematch via social media.

“Bravo Seb Ogier. When is the revenge of the retirees of the WRC?” read a post on Loeb’s social media accounts.

Ogier was asked about the comments in the post-rally press conference, where he confirmed that he would relish the chance to do battle with Loeb in Monte Carlo next year.

"I hope so," said Ogier when asked if he would be keen for a rematch.

"It’s no secret that I enjoy competition and when he’s there, it’s often nice competition and the crazier we are, the better the show is.

"I think it will be great to have him showing up next year and the guys we have on our side can make it a cool race."

Loeb was absent from the entry list for the 2023 Monte after winning last year's edition with M-Sport

Loeb was absent from the entry list for the 2023 Monte after winning last year's edition with M-Sport

Photo by: M-Sport

Ogier has confirmed this week that his partial WRC programme will continue at Rally Mexico in March.

It is unclear if Loeb, competing in this weekend’s Race of Champions, will contest any WRC rounds this year.

M-Sport is however keen to add the Frenchman to its roster for selected events this year alongside full-time drivers Ott Tanak and Pierre-Louis Loubet.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Vettel reveals “huge” admiration for rally drivers
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Vettel reveals “huge” admiration for rally drivers

Vettel reveals “huge” admiration for rally drivers

WRC

Vettel admires rally drivers Vettel reveals “huge” admiration for rally drivers

WRC developing experimental propulsion class

WRC developing experimental propulsion class

WRC

WRC developing experimental class WRC developing experimental propulsion class

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

How fired-up Ogier mastered Monte How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Sébastien Ogier More from
Sébastien Ogier
Monte Carlo winner Ogier to make WRC return in Mexico

Monte Carlo winner Ogier to make WRC return in Mexico

Rally Monte Carlo
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Ogier to make Rally Mexico return Monte Carlo winner Ogier to make WRC return in Mexico

Ogier admits to "eventful" run to Monte Carlo WRC lead

Ogier admits to "eventful" run to Monte Carlo WRC lead

Rally Monte Carlo
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Ogier admits to "eventful" Monte run Ogier admits to "eventful" run to Monte Carlo WRC lead

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

The ideal start to WRC's new era Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

Latest news

Reborn TGM Super Formula team announces two-car 2023 entry

Reborn TGM Super Formula team announces two-car 2023 entry

Super Formula

Reborn TGM Super Formula team announces two-car 2023 entry Reborn TGM Super Formula team announces two-car 2023 entry

Ellis to replace injured Auer for Bathurst 12 Hour

Ellis to replace injured Auer for Bathurst 12 Hour

IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge

Ellis to replace injured Auer for Bathurst 12 Hour Ellis to replace injured Auer for Bathurst 12 Hour

Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona

Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona

IMSA

Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona

Winning MSR Acura "super lucky" with Rolex 24 gearbox scare

Winning MSR Acura "super lucky" with Rolex 24 gearbox scare

IMSA

Winning MSR Acura "super lucky" with Rolex 24 gearbox scare Winning MSR Acura "super lucky" with Rolex 24 gearbox scare

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier mastered Monte How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia defeated Audi in 1983 How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Why M-Sport focused on WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Rovanpera's title rivals in 2023 The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera can defend his title Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

From F1 to WRC: Hyundai's new boss From F1 to WRC: Why Hyundai's new boss could be an inspired signing

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

The stillborn Toyota WRC car The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.