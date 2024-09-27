Ogier latest to protest FIA clampdown after Verstappen swearing saga

Sebastien Ogier has explained the reason for his short replies in Rally Chile stage-end interviews stating, "We have been told by the top of the FIA to shut our mouths".

The eight-time world rally champion's reaction follows being handed a €30,000 suspended fine from the FIA for comments he directed at officials at the end of the opening stage at Acropolis Rally Greece earlier this month.

As a result, at the end of stages in Chile this weekend Ogier has offered little in response to questions being asked by reporters.

Hyundai's Ott Tanak has joined Ogier in this stance, with the 2019 world champion revealing that his actions have been triggered by current moves by the FIA to clamp down on driver comments in the WRC and the use of swear words in Formula 1 press conferences.

Tanak admitted that he is now unsure how to act given the FIA's recent action against drivers.

It follows on from Max Verstappen's own protest after being given a community service punishment for swearing in an FIA press conference at the Singapore GP last week, when the Red Bull driver gave short answers in the session before hosting his own media debrief after it.

Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Photo by: Toyota Racing

Speaking at the midday service, Ogier explained the reason for his actions, admitting he was sorry to the fans for his decision to react in such a manner.

"You realise that I didn't really want to talk today, we've been told that we shouldn't at the moment," said Ogier when speaking to RallyTV.

"It is not a fantastic reaction to do what I do and it is not personal against you [the interviewer] and for the fans I am sorry about it but we have very little tools we can use.

"Today I don't feel like I want to talk and like I say I am sorry for all the people that deserve better than that, but we have been told by the top of the FIA to shut our mouths so it is a bit sad.

"It is not only in rally at the moment but let's see what the future brings."

When asked if he would continue his stance across the weekend, he added: "Hopefully it [the comments] will come back."

Watch: Rally Chile Bio Bío Friday Morning Highlights

Ogier had started Rally Chile on the front foot, marching into an early lead but a puncture suffered after clipping a bank on stage three has dropped the Frenchman to 15th position.

"It is a shame, the pace was there, but we had this puncture on the last stage. In terms of looking forward to the weekend it is going to be challenging now," Ogier added.

"The gaps are big and we have to keep fighting our best. Let's see what kind of starting position we can grab for tomorrow."