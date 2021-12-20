Ogier won’t be tempted into WRC title tilt by Monte Carlo success

The newly crowned eight-time world champion is set to head into semi-retirement in 2022 having elected to scale back his WRC commitments to only a partial campaign with Toyota, driving a third entry shared with Esapekka Lappi.

Ogier has cited wishes to spend more time with his family and a desire to go circuit racing as the reasons for taking a step back in 2022.





At this stage the Frenchman is only locked in to contest January’s Monte Carlo curtain raiser for the WRC’s new Rally1 hybrid regulations.

While Ogier is a record breaking eight-time winner of the famous asphalt event, the 37-year-old confirmed that he won’t be tempted to change his plans and challenge for a ninth world championship should he emerge victorious.

“No, for sure not, that won’t happen,” said Ogier, when asked if he would consider changing his mind after a possible Monte Carlo success.

“After Monte, the chance that I don’t do rallying for a while is big.

“Because even right now I say that I need this break and it felt like actually I didn’t have any because I’m straight away into the preparations for Monte Carlo again.

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC Photo by: Toyota Racing

“The truth is so far Monte Carlo is the only one that is fixed in the calendar like always.

“After Monte I want to take the time to spend with my wife and my little boy and then we will see who comes next.”

Ogier received his first taste of Toyota’s all-new Rally1 hybrid GR Yaris during a test in France earlier this month.

With teams currently grappling to master new hybrid technology, he says there are no guarantees heading into the January 20-23 event.

“It is has been exciting to test it,” he added.

“Obviously it [the car] is very different with the new technology coming in with the hybrid.

“The team right now have a big challenge to try to be ready for Monte Carlo. We have not so much guarantee going into this rally.”