Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo News

Ogier won’t be tempted into WRC title tilt by Monte Carlo success

By:
, News editor

Sebastian Ogier says he won’t be tempted to contest a full World Rally Championship campaign next year if he wins the Monte Carlo Rally season opener.

Ogier won’t be tempted into WRC title tilt by Monte Carlo success

The newly crowned eight-time world champion is set to head into semi-retirement in 2022 having elected to scale back his WRC commitments to only a partial campaign with Toyota, driving a third entry shared with Esapekka Lappi.

Ogier has cited wishes to spend more time with his family and a desire to go circuit racing as the reasons for taking a step back in 2022.

At this stage the Frenchman is only locked in to contest January’s Monte Carlo curtain raiser for the WRC’s new Rally1 hybrid regulations.

While Ogier is a record breaking eight-time winner of the famous asphalt event, the 37-year-old confirmed that he won’t be tempted to change his plans and challenge for a ninth world championship should he emerge victorious.

“No, for sure not, that won’t happen,” said Ogier, when asked if he would consider changing his mind after a possible Monte Carlo success.

“After Monte, the chance that I don’t do rallying for a while is big.

“Because even right now I say that I need this break and it felt like actually I didn’t have any because I’m straight away into the preparations for Monte Carlo again.

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

“The truth is so far Monte Carlo is the only one that is fixed in the calendar like always.

“After Monte I want to take the time to spend with my wife and my little boy and then we will see who comes next.”

Ogier received his first taste of Toyota’s all-new Rally1 hybrid GR Yaris during a test in France earlier this month.

With teams currently grappling to master new hybrid technology, he says there are no guarantees heading into the January 20-23 event.

“It is has been exciting to test it,” he added.

“Obviously it [the car] is very different with the new technology coming in with the hybrid.

“The team right now have a big challenge to try to be ready for Monte Carlo. We have not so much guarantee going into this rally.”

PRIME:
shares
comments
Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour
Previous article

Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour Prime
WRC

Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour

Doohan fastest on final day of F2 post-season test Abu Dhabi December testing
Video Inside
FIA F2

Doohan fastest on final day of F2 post-season test

Drugovich tops second day of F2 Abu Dhabi test for MP Abu Dhabi December testing
Video Inside
FIA F2

Drugovich tops second day of F2 Abu Dhabi test for MP

Latest news

Ogier won’t be tempted into WRC title tilt by Monte Carlo success
WRC WRC

Ogier won’t be tempted into WRC title tilt by Monte Carlo success

Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour Prime
WRC WRC

Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour

FIA announces new WRC 2022 cost-saving measures
WRC WRC

FIA announces new WRC 2022 cost-saving measures

Ogier expects "more uncertainty than ever" in WRC's new hybrid era
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Ogier expects "more uncertainty than ever" in WRC's new hybrid era

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour Prime

Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour

He’s shuffling into semi-rally-retirement, but Toyota star Sebastien Ogier was at the peak of his powers in the final season for the high downforce era-World Rally Championship cars. Despite Toyota's domination, there was still much to enjoy as the old master emerged atop a fierce title fight against teammate Elfyn Evans.

WRC
Dec 19, 2021
How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers Prime

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers

After winning his eighth WRC title, Sebastien Ogier has drawn the curtain on his full-time rallying career. To understand Ogier's legacy, many of his former rivals, team-mates and colleagues have shared their thoughts on a vastly successful career

WRC
Nov 26, 2021
Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies Prime

Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies

Richard Burns was a determined driver who took on the best rally drivers in the world during a boom period in the early 2000s, and beat them. On the 20th anniversary of his crowning glory in winning the 2001 WRC title, and 16 years on from his death on the same date, we pick out his 10 greatest drives

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion Prime

The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion

At the turn of the millennium, WRC was full to the brim with rallying's great and good - and 20 years ago on this day, Richard Burns became England's first world rally champion. Although Burns' natural talent drove him to the top, his steely determination and mental strength was the key attribute behind his title-winning form

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
How Ogier emerged from Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend Prime

How Ogier emerged from Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend

OPINION: Adding an eighth WRC title to his name, Sebastien Ogier has bowed out from full-time rallying in style. Having been compared throughout his career with nine-time champion Sebastien Loeb, Ogier has convincingly demonstrated that he can stand on his own as one of the greatest rally drivers in history

WRC
Nov 22, 2021
How confronting self-doubt drove Ogier to become a WRC legend Prime

How confronting self-doubt drove Ogier to become a WRC legend

This weekend's Rally Monza marks the end of an era in the World Rally Championship, as Sebastien Ogier prepares to bring down the curtain on his full-time career with an eighth title. For all his enduring success, the Toyota driver reveals in an exclusive interview that lingering insecurities have compelled his quest for perfection

WRC
Nov 18, 2021
The third generation McRae on his way to the WRC Prime

The third generation McRae on his way to the WRC

The McRae family name is steeped in rallying history, with eight British titles between Jimmy, Colin and Alister - plus the small matter of the 1995 WRC title too. Next on the conveyor of talent is Alister's 17-year-old Max McRae, who’s setting out in Australia to conquer the world of rallying and return the famous name to the WRC...

WRC
Nov 12, 2021
Inside Hyundai’s radical approach to prepare for the WRC hybrid era Prime

Inside Hyundai’s radical approach to prepare for the WRC hybrid era

As the World Rally Championship undergoes its biggest shift in regulations for a generation, teams are taking radical measures to prepare for its new era. Hyundai's unique approach involved conducting a private 1500km rally in Italy and Motorsport.com went to see how the team is preparing for 2022

WRC
Nov 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.