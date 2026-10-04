Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

WRC Rally Italy

Oliver Solberg has no regrets after WRC title near-miss: “It hurts a lot”

Solberg was 1.9s up on Elfyn Evans’ final-stage time before going off two corners from the finish and losing the championship despite winning Rally Sardinia

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Published:
Oliver Solberg Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Oliver Solberg Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

After starting the weekend 21 points adrift, Solberg delivered a stunning drive to set up a final stage decider where, if he beat championship leader Elfyn Evans, he would become world champion.    

The 25-year-old, co-driven by Elliott Edmondson, appeared on course to achieve his dream having been 1.9s up on Evans’ time before he went off. With two corners remaining. Solberg suddenly veered off the gravel road and into the bushes. 

Solberg was able to return to the road and complete the stage and secure the Rally Sardinia win, but the title went to Evans.

 

“I expected the corner to be fine and it was fine until there was a bush, like a gravel bank on the outside and I didn’t expect the car to hook me in, so it came like a surprise,” said an emotional Solberg.

“I tried my very best to the very end and that is all I can say. I'm not a guy that gives up. I have a lot of passion.

“It hurts a lot but I have no regrets. If I didn’t try and I had lost on time I would be struggling even more, but I at least tried. I somehow got the chance to try which was incredible.

“I’m proud but it hurts. This was my whole dream. I thought I actually could do it so it is a strange feeling.

“I’m proud and it has been a great season overall and a rollercoaster of a season and to actually have a chance was incredible. I struggle to talk about it. 

"It has been a great year and I have learned a lot. I have no regrets and I just have to look forward to the future and take the positives and hopefully have many years to try [again].”  

Read Also:

Solberg was quick to praise new world champions Evans and co-driver Scott Martin.       

“I want to say a big congratulations to Scott and Elfyn. They clearly deserve it with the strong and consistent season they have had,” added Solberg.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article WRC Sardinia: Elfyn Evans claims historic title after Oliver Solberg crashes in final-stage showdown

Top Comments
More from
Tom Howard

WRC Sardinia: Elfyn Evans claims historic title after Oliver Solberg crashes in final-stage showdown

WRC
WRC
Rally Italy
WRC Sardinia: Elfyn Evans claims historic title after Oliver Solberg crashes in final-stage showdown

Elfyn Evans suffers puncture ahead of Power Stage WRC title decider

WRC
WRC
Rally Italy
Elfyn Evans suffers puncture ahead of Power Stage WRC title decider

What a revival of the World Rally Championship could look like

WRC
What a revival of the World Rally Championship could look like
More from
Oliver Solberg

WRC Sardinia: Title wide open after double Hyundai drama

WRC
WRC
Rally Italy
WRC Sardinia: Title wide open after double Hyundai drama

Oliver Solberg: “I’ve 100% got a shot” at WRC title

WRC
WRC
Rally Italy
Oliver Solberg: “I’ve 100% got a shot” at WRC title

Oliver Solberg reveals his approach for the three-way WRC title showdown

WRC
WRC
Rally Italy
Oliver Solberg reveals his approach for the three-way WRC title showdown
More from
Toyota Racing

Toyota denies 2027 WEC deal with Esteban Ocon

WEC
WEC
Fuji
Toyota denies 2027 WEC deal with Esteban Ocon

Toyota’s replacement plan if Ryo Hirakawa lands Haas F1 seat

WEC
WEC
Fuji
Toyota’s replacement plan if Ryo Hirakawa lands Haas F1 seat

How an “informed gamble” enabled Toyota to beat Alpine in the Fuji 6 Hours

WEC
Fuji
How an “informed gamble” enabled Toyota to beat Alpine in the Fuji 6 Hours

Latest news

Why Toto Wolff’s $102,000 IWC watch can survive almost anything

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Why Toto Wolff’s $102,000 IWC watch can survive almost anything

Paul Miller Racing survives Petit Le Mans chaos to win IMSA GTD Pro title

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans
Paul Miller Racing survives Petit Le Mans chaos to win IMSA GTD Pro title

Oliver Solberg has no regrets after WRC title near-miss: “It hurts a lot”

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Italy
Oliver Solberg has no regrets after WRC title near-miss: “It hurts a lot”

NASCAR O'Reilly Series Chase wide open after Las Vegas

NASCAR O'Reilly
NOAP NASCAR O'Reilly
Las Vegas II
NASCAR O'Reilly Series Chase wide open after Las Vegas

Feature

Discover prime content

What a revival of the World Rally Championship could look like

WRC
By Tom Howard
What a revival of the World Rally Championship could look like

How Oliver Solberg lit up WRC title fight in Chile

WRC
Rally Chile
By Tom Howard
How Oliver Solberg lit up WRC title fight in Chile

How Sami Pajari tamed punishing Paraguay to create WRC history

WRC
Rally del Paraguay
By Tom Howard
How Sami Pajari tamed punishing Paraguay to create WRC history

How the WRC's UK return is starting to get real

WRC
By Tom Howard
How the WRC's UK return is starting to get real