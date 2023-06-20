Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon”
World Rally Championship drivers are expecting a much tougher Safari Rally Kenya this weekend, with Ott Tanak describing some sections as like “driving on the moon.”
Rougher gravel stages caused by the recent weather plus further heavy rain showers forecast this week have several drivers predicting that the 70th anniversary edition of the event will be one of the most difficult in recent memory.
While the event’s 19 stages remain largely the same routes, some sections of the stages have changed dramatically, requiring crews to make new pacenotes.
Tanak has labelled Saturday’s six stages as a “disaster” given their difficulty, which will be heightened should rain showers arrive.
“Generally saying I think Friday's stages will be quite nice, but Saturday will be a disaster and Sunday is a bit mixed," Tanak told Motorsport.com. “It is proper Safari spec and I would say more than we have seen in the last couple of years.
“Last year was not too bad and the year before maybe a bit more tough, but this year in some places on Saturday it is like driving on the moon. It is going to be quite a lottery.
“It is just some general roughness and sometimes it is difficult to find the road driving on the fields.
“There are stones and rocks and things in places that are quite difficult to understand where they have come from. For sure, if it is raining we will have some deep mud holes as well.
“It's not going to be about the fastest driver that will win. It will be the first driver to finish. I would say given how the Saturday stages are it will be difficult for the smartest driver to manage. You need to be lucky.”
Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Photo by: Toyota Racing
Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera, who will be first into the stages, believes there will be an increased focus on staying out of trouble given how much the stages have changed.
“It seems some parts are quite good but many parts after the rain are even more rough, a lot of gravel and sand has been washed away,” Rovanpera said.
“I think it will be tough. Starting from the first stage on Friday morning we have a rocky section and I think it starts from there where you have to stay out of trouble.
“Some parts fo the stages are really different, we have been changing the notes completely and some corners are not there and some corners are new. There is a lot of change.”
Fresh from winning a rain-affected Rally Sardinia earlier this month, Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville agrees with Rovanpera regarding the changing appearances of the roads from last year.
“It has changed quite a lot from last year,” said Neuville. “There are plenty of places where you do not recognise the stages anymore. It feels like a different stage.
“The grass is very high and there is much more grass on the road. Some of the rough sections are much tougher and some have completely disappeared, so the recce was challenging. We had all the pacenotes but we had to change a lot.
“Some stages you can attack and generally when somebody attacks and they get through without problem they tend to win the rally so we are going to have to find a good balance between staying close and sometimes accepting to lose some time.”
Latest news
NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024
Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024 Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024
Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak
Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak
Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1
Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1 Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.