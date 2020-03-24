Top events
Previous
WRC / Breaking news

Portugal and Italy WRC rounds postponed due to coronavirus

shares
comments
Portugal and Italy WRC rounds postponed due to coronavirus
By:
Mar 24, 2020, 6:09 PM

The Portuguese and Italian rounds of the World Rally Championship have been postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Portugal was due to host round five of the 2020 season on May 21-24, while Italy was scheduled for the start of June.

The state of emergency has been extended in Portugal as a result of the COVID-18 epidemic, while Italy continues to be one of the epicenters for the virus.

As a result, both events and the FIA have agreed the postponement of the rallies.

No new dates have been announced yet.

"All parties will work to identify potential alternative dates for the postponed rallies later in the season should the COVID-19 situation improve, taking into consideration championship logistics, the ability of competitors to travel again and the ability of the country in question to prepare and host the WRC at such a time," said WRC promoter managing director Oliver Ciesla.

Rally Mexico took place earlier this month but was cut short by three stages in order to help teams beat travel restrictions.

Winner Sebastien Ogier said afterwards that the rally should not have taken place.

About this article

Series WRC
Author Pablo Elizalde

WRC Next session

Rally Portugal

Rally Portugal

21 May - 24 May

