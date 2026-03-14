“Probably the toughest rally ever”: Thierry Neuville as brutal Safari wreaks havoc

Thierry Neuville believes this year’s edition of the Safari Rally Kenya is “probably the toughest rally ever seen” as crews battled against brutal conditions to survive the stages.

The Hyundai driver was among a list of heavy hitters that included Oliver Solberg, Sébastien Ogier, Elfyn Evans and Josh McErlean, who were all forced to retire as the conditions inflicted terminal damage to their cars.

Damage done so far

Crews had expected this year’s edition of the African classic to be extreme due to heavy rain in the lead up. Further rain showers have turned sections of stages into mud baths, while exposing punishing rocks waiting to inflict damage. Organisers have been forced to cancel two stages due deteriorating road conditions that have made it impossible for medical vehicles to access.

Neuville had benefited from the triple retirement of the top three Solberg, Ogier and Evans to move into second position. But the Belgian had to nurse his car through overheating issues caused by mud blocking his i20 N’s radiator.

Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Toyota Racing

Drivers have had to be resourceful to keep radiators clear of mud after each stage and keep water levels topped up, even sourcing extra water from nearby puddles to keep cars running.

A double puncture followed by a broken driveshaft ultimately ended his day in stage 14.

Reflecting on the rally Neuville believes sporting regulations should be altered to allow Rally1 teams to make further event specific alterations to protect the cars. Teams are able to carry out limited strengthening modifications and fit snorkels to the cars.

"It has been very brutal, probably the toughest rally we have ever seen. I don't think they have had it that rough 30 or 40 years back even,” said 2024 world champion Neuville.

“It is maybe a little bit rough for those cars and they should maybe be a little bit more adapted for the terrain, but unfortunately it is not allowed, but maybe for the future the teams could adapt the car a bit more for this particular rally.”

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: Hyundai

Even Toyota’s deputy team principal Juha Kankkunen, a veteran of the Safari rally winner having claimed three victories as a driver in the 1980s and 1990s when the event was much longer, has been surprised by the level of attrition.

“So many cars retire at the same time I cannot remember that, especially on the same team," said Kankkunen after witnessing three of his cars retire in quick succession.

When asked if the rally is too rough, Hyundai sporting director Andrew Wheatley said. “I think the question of too rough is very difficult. It is certainly too rough to be fighting for every second. I think if you look at this rally as a pure reliability event you can get round, but it is so difficult. It is not a normal event."

M-Sport-Ford team principal Richard Millener, added: “It [the conditions] is certainly on the limit. It is very dependent on the weather and if it wasn’t wet it would probably be ok. The mud is a hard one because it is killing the cars. It is a hard argument because you could say to the drivers to slow down a bit because the Rally2 cars don’t have the issue, and are slower.

“The cars can survive this rally, you just need to decide how you want to drive it. I have no issue with it. The biggest negative for me is we have damage to the cars that costs a hell of a lot of money and that is something we have to consider as M-Sport. Rally is about a challenge as well. Something we have to remember is that the images from today are something that will be used to show that rallying is amazing so we then can’t say the rally was rubbish because it was too rough, so we have to be careful.”

The levels required to survive

Mechanic at work Photo by: M-Sport

To survive the brutal conditions crews and team mechanics have been pushed to the limit to ensure the cars can complete the stages. Drivers have had to be resourceful to keep radiators clear of mud after each stage and keep water levels topped up, even sourcing extra water from nearby puddles to keep cars running.

Hyundai had three cars to service at midday and with four mechanics on each car they fitted new gearboxes, clutches, suspension changes and repaired any damage during a 30-minute service.

"It has been one of the toughest days of my career. It has been very demanding to always work on the car to make sure we are ready for the next stage to avoid the mud that everything," said Hyundai’s Adrien Fourmaux, who ended the day in second 1m25.5s behind leader Takamoto Katsuta.

"It has been very tricky conditions. I have to say a big thanks to the mechanics at the midday service who did a fantastic job. We need to get this podium now to say thanks to them."

Toyota taking every precaution for final day

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, Sebastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Toyota Racing

The work will continue tonight as teams prepare for Sunday’s final four stages. Toyota has largely enjoyed bulletproof reliability in Kenya winning every edition since 2021. However, it will change the alternators on its remaining cars for Katsuta and Sami Pajari as a precaution after the component was at fault for Solberg and Ogier.

“I don’t know why it [the reliability issue] happened and we will sort it out later because everything was covered and sealed, all the work was done, but still it can happen,” said Kankkunen.

“It will be the same to Sami's car and Taka’s car, same normal service. Of course we will change the alternator for tomorrow in case, but normally you can drive the same alternator all year and nothing happens, but we will do it anyway.”

With Katsuta on the verge of a maiden win, Kankkunen doesn’t feel his driver needs any advice to bring home the victory.

"There is nothing to say really. It is the driver’s own job to do that [take the pressure off]. It will be just normal. He knows how to drive the car, he is good, there is nothing special to say to him,” he added.

Katsuta's focus is clear: “The team is working hard every single rally and now I need to give a result for them and I want to make them proud.”

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