“Proud” Ott Tanak, Kalle Rovanpera lead praise of Takamoto Katsuta’s maiden WRC win

World rally champions Kalle Rovanpera and Ott Tanak led the plaudits for Takamoto Katsuta after the Japanese driver clinched an emotional maiden WRC win at Safari Rally Kenya.

Katsuta and co-driver Aaron Johnston’s breakthrough triumph in what will be regarded as one of toughest rallies in recent WRC history is likely to be the overwhelming contender as the feelgood story of the 2026 season.

Kastuta took victory on his 94th WRC start, becoming the first Japanese driver to win a WRC round since Kenjiro Shinozuka claimed Rallye Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) in 1992.

As one of the most likeable and hard-working characters in the WRC, it came as no surprise that the win generated equally as many cheers from his rivals as those that came from Katsuta himself.

In the immediate aftermath of the win, Katsuta was quick to praise his Toyota team and 2019 world champion Tanak. Katsuta revealed on the eve of the season opener in Monte Carlo that close friend Tanak has been acting as a mentor this year.

“I don't know what to say,” said an emotional Katsuta. “We had so many difficult moments. Aaron worked very hard with me and the team always believed in me, even when I failed. Thanks to the whole team. Thanks to them and Aaron, my family are always a big supporter.

“Finally, here. So many moments, so many things happening. Thank you to Ott. He's been there every single moment, sending me messages. He was waking up earlier than me. I did it, thanks to you.”

Tanak, who is taking a sabbatical from full-time rallying this year, was quick to post on social media once Katsuta secured the victory.

Ott Tanak, Hyundai World Rally Team Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“I am really proud of you my friend! I know how much this means to you and how much work is behind it. First one in the books and now eyes forward. Well done Taka-san,” read a post from Tanak's social media.

Congratulations also came from Katsuta’s close friend, former Toyota team-mate and two-time WRC champion Rovanpera.

“I’m really happy to see Taka get his win. It was super exciting to watch the last day and I was definitely much more nervous myself than probably when I was driving or fighting for wins, that tells you how excited I was and how important it was for me also," said Rovanpera, who swapped WRC for a career in single-seater racing this year in Japan’s Super Formula.

“Personally, I have been with Taka many, many years for the good moments and the bad moments, for both of us. We have been supporting each other so much and going through those ups and downs, it is always really emotional to see him get it [the win]. It is really deserved especially this year and in this year’s conditions where you have a struggle to even get through.

"It is fully deserved. It was really well done and I can’t wait to see Taka to go and celebrate this win, I’m really proud of him.”

Kalle Rovanpera, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Photo by: Toyota Racing

Katsuta’s current Toyota WRC team-mates couldn’t hide their appreciation of the victory either, having witnessed the years of dedication and the 32-year-old's determination to respond to setbacks during his career.

“Everybody likes Taka and everybody gets on with him," said current championship leader Elfyn Evans. “At the end of the day, he has worked very, very hard and is very deserving of the win so I’m very happy for him and Aaron.”

Monte Carlo winner Oliver Solberg added: “Fantastic. If you ask in the service park who they want to win it is definitely Taka. It is incredible, all the hard work he has put in and the passion he has. As a Solberg I love the passion. He really deserves this and to see this joy. The first win is always very special."