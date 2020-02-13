Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Duel 1 in
13 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Sweden / Breaking news

Rally Sweden's opening stage cancelled

shares
comments
Rally Sweden's opening stage cancelled
Feb 13, 2020, 10:08 AM

Rally Sweden's opening Karlstad superspecial has been cancelled as concerns continue over the unseasonably warm temperatures affecting the WRC's only snow-based event.

The rally's 1.9km curtain-raiser uses the city's trotting track and had been scheduled to take place at 2000 local time on Thursday.

But following a meeting between Rally Sweden chiefs, the FIA, WRC Promoter and representatives of the WRC teams, the decision was made to run stage as the second part of shakedown. The change required the granting of an FIA waiver.

A statement from the Rally Sweden organisers read: "In the interest of continuing to provide top entertainment to rally fans at the Karlstad stage, the stage will be run as a second part of the morning's shakedown, rather than as a competitive stage.

"Each of the rally cars will be required to compete a timed run of the Karlstad stage, which will be broadcast live around the world to the WRC's broadcasters."

Rally Sweden CEO Glenn Olsson added: "This was the best way to handle the situation around the demanding tyre situation, so I'm happy that we will see some good action as usual in Karlstad."

The promotional activities planned at Karlstad are unaffected by the stage cancellation with the ceremonial start due to begin at 1900.

On Wednesday, temperatures of four degrees centigrade were reported on part of the rally route, which was cut from 18 to 11 stages last week due to a shortage of snow.

Next article
Tanak "learned a very good lesson" from Monte crash

Previous article

Tanak "learned a very good lesson" from Monte crash
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Sweden

WRC Next session

Rally Sweden

Rally Sweden

12 Feb - 16 Feb
Shakedown Starts in
02 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
52 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Melbourne tram strike targets Australian GP

2h
2
IndyCar

McLaughlin's IndyCar oval test debut set for Texas Motor Speedway

3
WEC

Glickenhaus releases fresh images of Le Mans hypercar

4
Formula 1

Renault: 2020 form alone won't be enough to keep Ricciardo

12m
5
Formula 1

Ten key design points on the new Ferrari SF1000

2h

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS15-16 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS15-16

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS13-14 01:47
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS13-14

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS11-12 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS11-12

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS9-10 01:49
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS9-10

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS5-8 01:06
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS5-8

Latest news

Rally Sweden's opening stage cancelled
WRC

Rally Sweden's opening stage cancelled

Tanak "learned a very good lesson" from Monte crash
WRC

Tanak "learned a very good lesson" from Monte crash

Toyota already testing 2021 WRC challenger
WRC

Toyota already testing 2021 WRC challenger

Rally Sweden to go ahead, cut by eight stages
WRC

Rally Sweden to go ahead, cut by eight stages

Rally Sweden under threat due to lack of snow
WRC

Rally Sweden under threat due to lack of snow

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.