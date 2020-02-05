Rally Sweden to go ahead, cut by eight stages

Event organisers had originally set a deadline of February 3 for making a decision on whether the rally would go ahead, but extended that deadline until one day later.

Now the decision has been made that the event will go ahead with around 180km of stages, although the final itinerary is still to be confirmed.

Friday’s stages will be repeated on Saturday. Two of the four stages on those days will be in Norway, with Sweden suffering the most cut mileage in the revised itinerary. The Likenas test is the only stage on Sunday, the second running of which will be the Power Stage.

“It’s fantastic to be able to confirm Rally Sweden will go ahead,” said event CEO Glenn Olsson. “Many people have worked extremely hard over the last few days so that we can reach this position, and I’m delighted that fans, TV viewers and competitors will be able to enjoy one of the WRC’s most spectacular and fastest fixtures.

“We will welcome fans into the forests as planned. Those who are unable to attend the event in person will be able to enjoy live global TV coverage on Saturday and Sunday, as well as the live streaming of all stages on WRC+ All Live.”

In a statement released on its website late on Tuesday evening, the event confirmed that FIA sporting delegate Timo Rautiainen had inspected the tests to check conditions.

It added that his report was discussed by Rally Sweden organisers, the FIA, WRC Promoter and teams on Tuesday and “a route proposal has been agreed”.

The statement added: “The rally will include competitive action on all four days as originally scheduled, with a modified itinerary to be finalised by organisers.”

Organisers have already cancelled the Historic Rally which runs adjacent to the WRC event.