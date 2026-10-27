WRC
Rally US reveals further details ahead of WRC 2027 return
The US will make its WRC return next year
Tom Howard
Published: Oct 27, 2026, 3:49 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Downtown Knoxville Cityscape
Photo by: WRC
Knoxville has been announced as the host city for the World Rally Championship’s long awaited return to the United States next year.
Earlier this month the WRC released its expanded 15-round 2027 calendar, which includes a trip to America for the first time since Olympus Rally in 1988.
It will be round 11 on 26-29 August and organisers have now confirmed that the gravel rally will have its headquarters based in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The service park (WRC Arena), the team base and fan festival will be held at the city’s World’s Fair Park and Convention Centre.
The ceremonial start will be held on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, which has hosted some of the country’s biggest events and artists.
Rally US organisers have also promised non-stop entertainment on and away from the stages, featuring live music and a host of activations for fans.
It will see the rally traverse 15 counties across Tennessee and Kentucky, featuring stages running through the Appalachian Mountains to the Cumberland Plateau.
Olympus Rally, 1988
The region’s fast gravel roads, technical forest sections and dramatic elevation changes are expected to provide a new challenge for the WRC crews.
“Tennessee is in the hospitality and entertainment business, and nobody does it better,” said US Rally president Matt Crews.
“When the FIA and WRC Promoter put America back on the calendar, we set out to deliver far more than a race: an event experience, from Broadway to the Appalachian Mountains, that rivals any festival in the world and puts our state on a global stage like no other.”
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, added: “I am excited to welcome the FIA World Rally Championship back to the United States for the first time in nearly 40 years, and even more excited that Tennessee will host this historic return in 2027.”
The WRC has long targeted the USA as a key market to grow the series with the event cited as the reason for the championship’s expansion to 15 rounds next year.
“The United States has long been a priority for the WRC,” said Eric Boullier, CEO, WRC Promoter
“Knoxville and the roads of Tennessee and Kentucky give us a spectacular, challenging setting, and a passionate home for our teams, manufacturers and fans as we begin this new chapter in America.”
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem
Photo by: EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “The United States represents one of the most important growth opportunities for the FIA World Rally Championship.
“It is a nation where motor sport is part of the cultural DNA, with world-class domestic championships and a rapidly growing appetite for global competition.
“I am deeply committed to strengthening the FIA’s presence in the U.S. and ensuring that rallying becomes a defining pillar of that future.
“Expanding the FIA WRC into North America not only enhances the championship’s global reach, but connects rallying with a knowledgeable, passionate, and expanding fanbase in a market where participation and engagement continue to accelerate and grow.”
Read Also:
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Sesks tight-lipped on WRC future after ERC season finale triumph
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Tom Howard
Sesks tight-lipped on WRC future after ERC season finale triumph
WRC
WRC
Sesks tight-lipped on WRC future after ERC season finale triumph
WRC legend Carlos Sainz set for Ford Puma Rally1 outing
Other rally
Other rally
WRC legend Carlos Sainz set for Ford Puma Rally1 outing
A story of persistence as Elfyn Evans' long wait for WRC glory finally ends
WRC
Rally Italy
A story of persistence as Elfyn Evans' long wait for WRC glory finally ends
Latest news
Franco Colapinto, George Russell to sit out FP1 at F1 Mexico GP
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Franco Colapinto, George Russell to sit out FP1 at F1 Mexico GP
Rally US reveals further details ahead of WRC 2027 return
WRC
WRC WRC 1 min
Rally US reveals further details ahead of WRC 2027 return
The mistakes that cost Lewis Hamilton a podium at F1’s US GP
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
49 min
The mistakes that cost Lewis Hamilton a podium at F1’s US GP
HMD Motorsports confirms Leonardo Escorpioni to 2027 Indy NXT roster
Indy NXT
IndL Indy NXT 1 h
HMD Motorsports confirms Leonardo Escorpioni to 2027 Indy NXT roster
Feature
Discover prime content
A story of persistence as Elfyn Evans' long wait for WRC glory finally ends
WRC
Rally Italy
By Tom Howard
A story of persistence as Elfyn Evans' long wait for WRC glory finally ends
How Elfyn Evans made WRC history in Hollywood blockbuster Sardinia decider
WRC
Rally Italy
By Tom Howard
How Elfyn Evans made WRC history in Hollywood blockbuster Sardinia decider
What a revival of the World Rally Championship could look like
WRC
By Tom Howard
What a revival of the World Rally Championship could look like
How Oliver Solberg lit up WRC title fight in Chile
WRC
Rally Chile
By Tom Howard
How Oliver Solberg lit up WRC title fight in Chile
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe