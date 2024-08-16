Report suggests WRC Promoter is gearing up for potential sale

The commercial rights holder of the World Rally Championship is investigating a potential sale of the business, according to a media report.

WRC Promoter GmbH acquired the commercial rights to the World Rally Championship in 2013. Previously, the promotion was handled by North One Sports, but the ten-year (in force since 2010) contract with the FIA was cancelled before the 2012 season when North One Sports declared bankruptcy.

The current promoter is owned by Red Bull and the KW25 entity, and since taking ownership of the WRC’s commercial rights, the company has taken on the development of television and internet broadcasting.

Firstly, WRC+ was set up, offering broadcasts of selected stages, and the breakthrough came in 2018 with the launch of the All Live platform, where you can watch every stage live. In 2021, WRC Promoter added World Rallycross to its portfolio, followed twelve months later by the European Rally Championship.

News agency Reuters says that, according to its anonymous sources, WRC Promoter's owners - the aforementioned Red Bull and KW25 - are looking for a buyer for the company.

It suggests that the owners are looking to monetise their property at a time when commercial rights to the sporting competition are reaching record highs.

Red Bull and KW25 are working with JPMorgan, one of the world's largest banking companies, to find a willing bidder. The German owners are hoping to sell for around €500 million. They would like to finalise the transaction later this year.

Talks are said to be at an advanced stage, although another Reuters source anonymously reports that this will not necessarily result in a sale.

Behind its sources, Reuters relays that a new owner could help boost WRC's popularity in the US. The current WRC Promoter Authority has long wanted one round of the championship to be held in America. The plans are for an event in the city of Chattanooga, Tennessee, but the world's top drivers will not be there before 2026.

When Motorsport.com asked WRC Promoter to comment on the report, it released the following statement: “As a matter of principle, we do not comment on rumours or statements made by third parties, for which we kindly ask for your understanding.”

The timing of the report comes after WRC Promoter recently completed a lucrative 10-year deal to host a round of the championship in Saudi Arabia.

The championship is also preparing for a transition in technical regulations with new rules expected to be introduced from 2027.