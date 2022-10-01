Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera storms into lead as Evans and Greensmith crash Next / Hyundai WRC drivers hit with further hybrid boost penalties
WRC / Rally New Zealand News

Roll cage damage puts Evans out of WRC Rally New Zealand

Elfyn Evans has retired from Saturday's action at Rally New Zealand due to roll cage damage suffered in a crash from the lead at the World Rally Championship event.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Roll cage damage puts Evans out of WRC Rally New Zealand

The Welshman started the day having inherited the lead from Hyundai’s Ott Tanak, but found himself falling to fourth overall following a crash on Stage 9.

Evans lost control of his Toyota GR Yaris while navigating a quick right hander, resulting in an impact with a grass bank, which rolled the car.

Last year’s championship runner-up managed to reach the stage end but the car had suffered damage to the radiator while the entire tailgate was removed in the crash. The incident left Evans 36.2s from the lead.

Evans and co-driver Scott Martin stopped on the following road section to carry out frantic repairs, that included Evans filling up his camel bag with water from a puddle to re-fill the radiator.

After Stage 10 was cancelled, the duo successfully reached the mid-point service, where Toyota were primed to deploy extra mechanics to fix the car.

However, an FIA inspection ruled that the car’s roll cage was too badly damaged. Toyota will investigate to see if they can repair the car for Sunday’s final four stages.

“Unfortunately I have some negative news because we have been investigating the car together with our team and the FIA and noticed that there is roll cage damage,” said Toyota team principal Jari-Matti Latvala.

“So we have to retire the car from the day. For this day it’s over, but once after these services we have more time to investigate, we look at what could be done so we don’t know about Sunday yet.

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: Toyota Racing

“Elfyn has been really unlucky this season but it is better it comes all together so he can have better chances in season 2023.

“I know exactly how it is and I know how he feels, as I have had the same in my own WRC career. It is not a nice feeling, but the most important thing is he has the speed.

Read Also:

“If you don’t have the speed and things are not going well, then that is the most horrible situation.”

Evans’ Rally New Zealand exit has promoted Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville to fourth ahead of team-mate Oliver Solberg and Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta. WRC2 local favourite Hayden Paddon sits eighth overall. 

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera leads the rally by 4.6s from Hyundai’s Tanak, with Sebastien Ogier 6.5s back in third.

shares
comments

Related video

WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera storms into lead as Evans and Greensmith crash
Previous article

WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera storms into lead as Evans and Greensmith crash
Next article

Hyundai WRC drivers hit with further hybrid boost penalties

Hyundai WRC drivers hit with further hybrid boost penalties
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Rovanpera proud to make WRC history as youngest champion Rally New Zealand
Video Inside
WRC

Rovanpera proud to make WRC history as youngest champion

Latvala wanted to cry over Rovanpera’s WRC title success Rally New Zealand
WRC

Latvala wanted to cry over Rovanpera’s WRC title success

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Rally Greece Prime
WRC

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Latest news

Rovanpera proud to make WRC history as youngest champion
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Rovanpera proud to make WRC history as youngest champion

Kalle Rovanpera says he is proud to make World Rally Championship history by becoming the category's youngest ever champion.

Latvala wanted to cry over Rovanpera’s WRC title success
WRC WRC

Latvala wanted to cry over Rovanpera’s WRC title success

Toyota World Rally Championship boss Jari-Matti Latvala wanted to cry after witnessing “superhero” Kalle Rovanpera end Finland’s 20-year wait for a world rally champion.

WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera clinches historic title with victory
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera clinches historic title with victory

Kalle Rovanpera has become the youngest ever World Rally champion after claiming a dominant sixth win of the season at Rally New Zealand.

WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera closing in on historic win
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera closing in on historic win

Kalle Rovanpera has edged closer to securing a dominant Rally New Zealand victory and a potential World Rally Championship title success on Sunday morning.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Prime

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Prime

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Motorsport.com was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success.

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Prime

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again.

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming Prime

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Prime

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Motorsport.com for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit.

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Prime

How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple.

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Prime

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Motorsport.com went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.