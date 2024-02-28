All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
WRC Rally Kenya

Rovanpera adds Safari Rally Kenya to WRC part-time programme

World rally champion Kalle Rovanpera will add Safari Rally Kenya to his World Rally Championship part-time programme this year.

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Upd:
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Toyota Racing

Toyota has today announced that Rovanpera will pilot one of the three factory Toyota GR Yaris entries at the famous gravel rally next month (28-31 March). Rovanpera will join full-time Toyota team-mates Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta.

Inclusion on the Kenya entry list means Rovanpera will compete in two consecutive WRC events. The Finn contested the first round of his partial WRC season at Rally Sweden last month where he led the rally before crashing out on stage four. The two-time world champion rejoined the event salvaging 11 points after finishing second in the Super Sunday classification in addition to a Power Stage win.

“We did a good job testing the car and we made it fast and for sure the car would have been fast enough to win the rally easily,” said Rovanpera in Sweden.

“I just couldn’t bring the weekend together but at least we had the chance. 

“When you are a competitor and you come only for the win and when it is not possible any more it is normal that the event is not so enjoyable.”

Rovanpera has already enjoyed success in Africa after leading home a Toyota 1-2-3-4 in 2022 on his way to a maiden world title.

This year the Safari Rally has moved from the June berth it held following its return to the WRC calendar in 2021, and will now occupy its historical Easter timing slot.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Tomek Kaliński

Toyota has dominated the rally since it rejoined the WRC, winning all three editions. Last year eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier beat Rovanpera to victory as the Japanese brand recorded a second consecutive 1-2-3-4 result. 

Rovanpera’s WRC schedule beyond Kenya is yet to be announced although it is thought to be likely that he will appear in Latvia and Finland rounds.

Elsewhere, Hyundai has told Motorsport.com that its third factory entry will be piloted by Rally Sweden winner Esapekka Lappi.

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville leads the championship standings by three points over Evans, with M-Sport’s Adrien Fourmaux in third. 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article The future stars of tomorrow turning a WRC dream into reality
Next article WRC to abandon hybrid-powered Rally1 cars from 2025

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future

WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future

WRC

WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future

WRC to abandon hybrid-powered Rally1 cars from 2025

WRC to abandon hybrid-powered Rally1 cars from 2025

WRC

WRC to abandon hybrid-powered Rally1 cars from 2025 WRC to abandon hybrid-powered Rally1 cars from 2025

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Prime
Prime
National

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Latest news

What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear

What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear

WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future

WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future

WRC WRC

WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future

FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form

FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form

Misc General

FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form

F1 racing guidelines set to be deployed in grassroots motorsport

F1 racing guidelines set to be deployed in grassroots motorsport

F1 Formula 1

F1 racing guidelines set to be deployed in grassroots motorsport F1 racing guidelines set to be deployed in grassroots motorsport

Prime

Discover prime content
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Prime
Prime
National
By Tom Howard

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
By Tom Howard

How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought How Lappi survived Swedish snow carnage to snap his lengthy WRC drought

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
By Tom Howard

The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier The new WRC highs Neuville reached to defeat Monte master Ogier

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

Prime
Prime
WRC
By Tom Howard

How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror How Hyundai is shaping up to dethrone Toyota as WRC's conqueror

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia