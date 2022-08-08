Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Lappi explains Finland emergency lake visit to secure strangest WRC podium Next / How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming
WRC / Rally Finland News

Rovanpera expected stronger Hyundai WRC showing in Finland

Kalle Rovanpera was expecting a stronger showing from Hyundai in Finland, but was happy to extend his World Rally Championship lead despite missing out on a home win.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Rovanpera expected stronger Hyundai WRC showing in Finland

The Toyota driver put up strong fight to deliver hoards of supporters a first home grown Rally Finland winners since 2017, but fell just 6.8s short to an inspired Hyundai driver Ott Tanak last weekend.

Faced with the disadvantage of opening the roads, Rovanpera managed to recover from a 21.0s deficit to Tanak after Friday's running, as an intense head-to-head with the Estonian unfolded across Saturday and Sunday.

However, Rovanpera was unable to overhaul Tanak, who claimed his second win of the season, and his third career Rally Finland win alongside triumphs in 2018 and 2019.

It was an unexpected victory for Hyundai after the team, and Tanak in particular, were comprehensively beaten on similar gravel roads in Estonia last month by almost two minutes.

However, Rovanpera admitted post event that he was prepared for a stronger performance from Hyundai, and praised the driving performance from Tanak.

"I was expecting this, they [Hyundai] have the test site here so of course they should improve the car on this type of road," said Rovanpera.

"Ott was driving really well, really fast this weekend and when everyone is flat out you can't take much more time."

Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

While the second place finish was tinged with some disappointment, Rovanpera declared the rally a success in executing his plan to extend his championship lead. That now stands at 94 points over Tanak, who has jumped Hyundai teammate Thierry Neuville into second spot.

"I'm not so easily upset, but of course I do feel a bit disappointed because it was a home rally and when you are a rally driver you always want to win," he added.

"But sometimes you can't and we couldn't do it, but still I'm proud. We did a good job.

"I have to be happy with that. I think it was quite clear before the weekend that the cleaning I was expecting would be difficult, and then also it is difficult to catch up.

Read Also:

"We are here and the championship lead has got bigger, I have to be happy even if we didn't win.

"I was quite clear [with my strategy]. I said that if it looks like we can fight for the win then I would and yesterday [Saturday] I was doing the best I can in the tough conditions, just leaving a bit of the risk out.

"I went with my plan all the time and I didn't do anything stupid, so I can be happy with that and the points are really good."

shares
comments

Related video

Lappi explains Finland emergency lake visit to secure strangest WRC podium
Previous article

Lappi explains Finland emergency lake visit to secure strangest WRC podium
Next article

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming Rally Finland Prime
WRC

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming

Lappi explains Finland emergency lake visit to secure strangest WRC podium Rally Finland
WRC

Lappi explains Finland emergency lake visit to secure strangest WRC podium

Tanak hails Finland win as his most satisfying in WRC Rally Finland
WRC

Tanak hails Finland win as his most satisfying in WRC

Latest news

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming Prime
WRC WRC

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

Rovanpera expected stronger Hyundai WRC showing in Finland
WRC WRC

Rovanpera expected stronger Hyundai WRC showing in Finland

Kalle Rovanpera was expecting a stronger showing from Hyundai in Finland, but was happy to extend his World Rally Championship lead despite missing out on a home win.

Lappi explains Finland emergency lake visit to secure strangest WRC podium
WRC WRC

Lappi explains Finland emergency lake visit to secure strangest WRC podium

Esapekka Lappi described his WRC Rally Finland podium as one of the strangest ever after a roll required an emergency trip to a lake to repair his damaged Toyota.

Tanak hails Finland win as his most satisfying in WRC
WRC WRC

Tanak hails Finland win as his most satisfying in WRC

Ott Tanak labelled victory at Rally Finland as the most satisfying of his World Rally Championship career.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming Prime

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
14 h
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Prime

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Motorsport.com for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit.

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Prime

How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple.

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Prime

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Motorsport.com went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Prime

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport.

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Kalle Rovanpera tamed a wild WRC Safari Rally in Kenya Prime

How Kalle Rovanpera tamed a wild WRC Safari Rally in Kenya

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Prime

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.