Subscribe
Previous / WRC drivers confident rain-hit Acropolis Rally can continue safely Next / FIA president reveals Subaru WRC comeback talks
WRC / Rally Greece News

Rovanpera fully recovered from WRC Finland crash injuries

World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera says he is fully recovered from the pain sustained from his crash at Rally Finland and is ready for this weekend’s Acropolis Rally.

Tom Howard
By:
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 after the crash

The championship leader rolled his Toyota GR Yaris in stage eight which put him out of his home event as the Finn retired from an event for the first time this season.

While Rovanpera emerged from the incident without any serious injuries, the 22-year-old reported after the event that he was suffering from pain in his ribs and back.

As a result, Rovanpera elected to sit out a European Drift Masters event he was due to contest last month in a Toyota GR Supra.

With the WRC entering its summer break following Rally Finland, it allowed Rovanpera to complete a full recovery before returning to the wheel of his regular Rally1 mount in his pre-event Acropolis test two weeks ago.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's rally on the rough Greek gravel, Rovanpera confirmed he is back to full fitness but was glad to have the opportunity to rest following his Rally Finland exit.

"It was nothing serious, luckily, just a bit of pain in the ribs and back," Rovanpera told Motorsport.com.

"The hit was quite a big impact on the side of the car, so not the best place to have the impact. I just wanted to have a rest and make sure I'm fine for the rallies."

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Rovanpera heads to Greece with his championship lead reduced to 25 points over Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans, who benefitted from Rovanpera's crash to claim a second win of the season in Finland.

Preparations for this weekend's gravel stages have been severely disrupted by Storm Daniel which has forced organisers to cancel Thursday's shakedown stage.

It means all crews will be guessing to some degree on car set-up, a task made even ticker by the rapidly changing road conditions.

"I don't know if it is a big challenge [to not have a shakedown] it is the same for everybody," he added.

"But of course it raises some small question marks for Friday. You can never be sure of the set-up before you really drive the conditions."

Read Also:
shares
comments

WRC drivers confident rain-hit Acropolis Rally can continue safely

FIA president reveals Subaru WRC comeback talks
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue

WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue

WRC
Rally Greece

WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue

WRC Greece: Neuville heads charging Rovanpera, Loubet retires

WRC Greece: Neuville heads charging Rovanpera, Loubet retires

WRC
Rally Greece

WRC Greece: Neuville heads charging Rovanpera, Loubet retires WRC Greece: Neuville heads charging Rovanpera, Loubet retires

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Prime
Prime
WRC

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Kalle Rovanperä More from
Kalle Rovanperä
WRC Greece: Rovanpera claims early lead with super special win

WRC Greece: Rovanpera claims early lead with super special win

WRC
Rally Greece

WRC Greece: Rovanpera claims early lead with super special win WRC Greece: Rovanpera claims early lead with super special win

Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium

Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium

WRC
Rally Finland

Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium Katsuta: Rovanpera's driving tips key to WRC Finland podium

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Estonia

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Toyota Racing More from
Toyota Racing
How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach

How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach

WRC
Rally Finland

How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach

Toyota outlines long-term commitment to WRC

Toyota outlines long-term commitment to WRC

WRC

Toyota outlines long-term commitment to WRC Toyota outlines long-term commitment to WRC

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

Prime
Prime
WRC

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020 Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

Latest news

"Underestimated" Peugeot will be in the mix in Fuji WEC, say rivals

"Underestimated" Peugeot will be in the mix in Fuji WEC, say rivals

WEC WEC
Fuji

"Underestimated" Peugeot will be in the mix in Fuji WEC, say rivals "Underestimated" Peugeot will be in the mix in Fuji WEC, say rivals

WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue

WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue

WRC WRC
Rally Greece

WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue

Ferrari: Monza F1 fight no less an "achievement" despite Red Bull approach

Ferrari: Monza F1 fight no less an "achievement" despite Red Bull approach

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Ferrari: Monza F1 fight no less an "achievement" despite Red Bull approach Ferrari: Monza F1 fight no less an "achievement" despite Red Bull approach

Porsche's best WEC podium chance is at Fuji, says Makowiecki

Porsche's best WEC podium chance is at Fuji, says Makowiecki

WEC WEC
Fuji

Porsche's best WEC podium chance is at Fuji, says Makowiecki Porsche's best WEC podium chance is at Fuji, says Makowiecki

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland
Tom Howard

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Estonia
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe