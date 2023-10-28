Rovanpera had big fight with himself not to push for WRC victory
Kalle Rovanpera says he was fighting with himself to resist the urge to go for Central European Rally victory after Elfyn Evans' exit put the WRC title within reach.
The Toyota driver will secure a second World Rally Championship title this weekend if he outscores team-mate Evans, which seems increasingly likely after the latter crashed out on stage 11.
Evans will rejoin the rally on Sunday but will realistically only be able to claim a maximum of five points from the Power Stage, while Rovanpera heads into the final four stages sitting second overall, 26.2s adrift of rally leader Thierry Neuville.
Once Rovanpera heard the news of Evans' crash, he backed off surrendering his rally lead to Neuville.
The 23-year-old elected to continue his careful approach until the final stage of the day, arguably the toughest of the rally, when he decided to push and win the stage.
"Of course it has been a big challenge today. I can't say much more," said Rovanpera.
"There was a big fight in the car between myself not to fight for the win and just trying to keep the car on the road, which was a big challenge today but the plan worked well.
"I just wanted to end the day with a bit better feeling so tomorrow if we have dry weather, I can hopefully enjoy the driving again a bit more.
Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
"It [stage 14] was something crazy I haven't seen anything like this before and I didn't think many drivers have.
"There were a few corners on tarmac and everything else on mud and gravel, so the grip was unbelievably low."
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Rovanpera is refusing to think about winning a second world title that would see him become only the sixth driver in WRC history to win back-to-back championships.
"Of course the feeling is good but you never want to think about those things too early we have just got to trying focus on tomorrow," he added.
"There is not so much excitement [yet] you are just waiting for it to be over so we are just counting down the stages."
Related video
Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe
Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe
Evans: Only takes one slip up to turn WRC title race
Evans: Only takes one slip up to turn WRC title race Evans: Only takes one slip up to turn WRC title race
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
The sweet-handling Toyota epilogue to its F1 adventure
The sweet-handling Toyota epilogue to its F1 adventure The sweet-handling Toyota epilogue to its F1 adventure
Rovanpera feeling “good pressure” as he closes in on WRC title
Rovanpera feeling “good pressure” as he closes in on WRC title Rovanpera feeling “good pressure” as he closes in on WRC title
Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020
Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020 Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020
Latest news
Gasly has "ideas" on why AlphaTauri outperformed Alpine in Mexico GP
Gasly has "ideas" on why AlphaTauri outperformed Alpine in Mexico GP Gasly has "ideas" on why AlphaTauri outperformed Alpine in Mexico GP
Mikkelsen seals 2023 WRC2 title with Power Stage win
Mikkelsen seals 2023 WRC2 title with Power Stage win Mikkelsen seals 2023 WRC2 title with Power Stage win
Alfa Romeo targets 2024 Super Formula spot for Pourchaire
Alfa Romeo targets 2024 Super Formula spot for Pourchaire Alfa Romeo targets 2024 Super Formula spot for Pourchaire
Truex on 'tough' playoffs: "Nothing has really gone right"
Truex on 'tough' playoffs: "Nothing has really gone right" Truex on 'tough' playoffs: "Nothing has really gone right"
How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph
How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland
How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.