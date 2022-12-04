Rovanpera named Autosport’s International Rally Driver of the Year

Rovanpera won six rounds on his way to the crown with Toyota to become the youngest WRC champion at the age of 22.

Autosport readers have voted the Finn the top rally driver of 2022, ahead of Hyundai’s Ott Tanak and Thierry Neuville, and M-Sport’s Sebastien Loeb. It is the first time Rovanpera has won the honour.

Rovanpera’s victory was announced on 4 December at the Autosport Awards at Grosvenor House on Park Lane.

The Award was presented by Robert Reid, the 2001 WRC title-winning co-driver and FIA Deputy President for Sport.

Former winners of the award, which has been running since 1982 and is open to professional or semi-professional rally drivers competing at international level, include Audi stars Michele Mouton and Stig Blomqvist, and multiple world champions Juha Kankkunen, Carlos Sainz, Tommi Makinen, Loeb and Sebastien Ogier. Colin McRae (three times), Richard Burns (twice) and Elfyn Evans (once) have also taken the accolade.

Other categories decided by fan voting include International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli, British Competition Driver of the Year, Rookie of the Year, International Racing Car of the Year presented by Blink Experience, Rally Car of the Year, National Driver of the Year and Esports Driver of the Year presented by Motorsport Games.

Further awards, decided by expert judging panels, include the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, the Gold Medal for lifetime legacy, the Gregor Grant Award for lifetime achievement, Motorsport Promoter of the Year, and Esports Team of the Year presented by Motorsport Games. Moment of the Year presented by Bang & Olufsen and Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future are awards that have returned for 2022.

To find out who our other Award winners are, go to autosport.com/awards