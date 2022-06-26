Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally
WRC / Rally Kenya News

Rovanpera: Safari Rally win the "hardest" of my WRC career

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera labelled his latest World Rally Championship victory at Safari Rally Kenya as the “hardest" of his career to date.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Rovanpera: Safari Rally win the "hardest" of my WRC career

The 21-year-old produced an almost perfect drive in arguably the toughest stages the WRC encounters across its 13-round championship.

Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen completed the 19 stages with a 52.8s margin over teammate Elfyn Evans, while Toyota locked out the top four positions, with Takamoto Katsuta third and Sebastien Ogier fourth.

A fourth win from six rounds came despite starting first on the notoriously difficult roads that feature sections of deep fesh-fesh sand that require careful navigation.

“I have to say, this was the hardest rally I have ever done and to be honest we just have to thank the team,” said Rovanpera.

“Of course it [the win] is quite important because it is a special event. You know, if you manage to win it, it is quite nice and for Toyota it has been an important race.

“I think it is the toughest because of how much you have to concentrate and manage the car to keep it moving over the fesh-fesh sand, there are so many situations where normally you don’t need to take care.

“Normally all you have to worry about is driving fast, but here you have to manage to get through.”

Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 with the team

Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 with the team

Photo by: Toyota Racing

The victory arrived despite Rovanpera feeling unwell on Saturday morning, just hours before stamping his authority on the event by mastering wet and muddy conditions after a sudden downpour.

“I don’t know [what happened] but midday yesterday I had a feeling where I had no energy," he added. "I heard that quite a few people in the service park had the same and sometimes when you come to a country like this, you can have some issues, but it was good that I felt a bit better today.”

While Rovanpera moved into a commanding 65-point championship lead over Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville, the result marked the first time Toyota scored a 1-2-3-4 in WRC since the 1993 Safari Rally.

After failing to land a podium in the previous round in Sardinia, Toyota WRC boss Jari-Matti Latvala was extremely proud of the work his team put in, especially after an engine scare following Wednesday’s shakedown.

“It was 29 years ago the last time [Toyota scored a 1-2-3-4] in Safari so if that happens after every 30 years it is a very rare situation. For sure, I can be really proud of the team and the drivers, the work they have done is really amazing,” said Latvala.

“The drivers were driving exactly the way this kind of rally need to be driven. It is not the fastest but the smartest way.

“I think it is just the work that we have done. I can tell you after shakedown the drivers came back and had a feeling that the engines were quite hot and we were a little bit scared after the shakedown, but all the work the team did pay off.

“It is not a matter of luck but a matter of how well you prepare.”

shares
comments

Related video

Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally
Previous article

Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally Rally Kenya
WRC

Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera wins as Toyota scores 1-2-3-4 Rally Kenya
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera wins as Toyota scores 1-2-3-4

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Rally Italy Prime
WRC

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

Latest news

Rovanpera: Safari Rally win the "hardest" of my WRC career
WRC WRC

Rovanpera: Safari Rally win the "hardest" of my WRC career

Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally
WRC WRC

Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera wins as Toyota scores 1-2-3-4
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera wins as Toyota scores 1-2-3-4

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera closes in on victory
WRC WRC

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera closes in on victory

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Prime

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.