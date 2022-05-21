Tickets Subscribe
WRC Portugal: Rovanpera charges into lead as wet weather hits
WRC / Rally Portugal News

Rovanpera shocked to be leading WRC Rally Portugal

Kalle Rovanpera says he is surprised to be leading Rally Portugal heading into the final day given the disadvantage of starting the gravel rally by opening the road.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Rovanpera shocked to be leading WRC Rally Portugal

The World Rally Championship leader will head into Sunday’s five stages with a 5.7-second advantage after overhauling Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans across Saturday afternoon’s rain-affected four tests.

Facing the task of being first to tackle Portugal’s tricky dusty roads heading into the first gravel rally of the season, expectations to be leading the event were low.

However, Rovanpera benefited from problems that afflicted several of his rivals during a brutal Friday before a fighting drive on Saturday propelled him to the front, taking the lead in the day's penultimate stage.

Rovanpera produced a flawless drive in heavy rain to take 13.4s out of his rival and 2021 Rally Portugal winner, Evans, and move into the lead, setting up a tense duel for the win on Sunday.

Asked he if he could believe he was in this position, he said: “No, not really - I was not expecting it.

“I have had quite a comfortable feeling in the car and I’m not pushing the limits all of the time but, when I knew it was good conditions, I went for it. I just tried to have a good pace all of the time.

“For sure, we have pushed to get there as Elfyn has not had any issues. We have been fighting by driving so I can be happy with that.

“We have to be well prepared for tomorrow, it will be tough.”

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Despite losing the lead held since Friday’s stage five, Evans admitted he was too cautious in the wet conditions on stage 15, but is refusing to give up on the victory.

“Definitely [we still have chance to win], I wouldn’t say it [the gap] is nothing because things are so close nowadays, but it definitely is something,” Evans told Motorsport.com. “We will look forward to the fight, we have to do the best we can.

“That [stage 15] was the painful one, it was raining quite hard especially at the beginning.

“We just faced such changeable conditions and I had a few big slides, so perhaps I backed off a bit too much in that difficult early parts and it is hard to know how the conditions were changing or not.

“Kalle did a great job and his time reflected that at the end, it is credit to his performance, he has been really strong.

“It is still close and we can still fight tomorrow.”

Toyota boss Jari-Matti Latvala confirmed team orders will not be enforced, allowing the pair to fight for the victory on Sunday, despite Rovanpera’s 59-point championship lead over Evans.

"We don’t like team orders and it is not correct for the drivers,” Latvala told Motorsport.com.

“Some people can say championships are lost because of not using team orders but when I was driving at Volkswagen we never did team orders and we still won four manufacturer titles.”

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
