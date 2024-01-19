Subscribe
WRC Rally Sweden
News

Rovanpera to begin 2024 WRC season in Sweden

Reigning World Rally champion Kalle Rovanpera will begin his partial 2024 WRC campaign at Rally Sweden next month.

Tom Howard
Author Tom Howard
Updated
Kalle Rovanpera, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Rally Sweden has released a 56-car entry list for the WRC’s only snow round of the championship that marks the second round of the season (15-18 February).

Rovanpera has opted to scale back his WRC commitments this year to “recharge his batteries” ahead of a full-time return with Toyota in 2025.

The 23-year-old was tipped to start his half-season in Sweden having been absent from the entry list for next week’s season opener in Monte Carlo, where Toyota will field GR Yaris entries for full-timers Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta, with part-time driver Sebastien Ogier piloting the third car.

Rovanpera has previously won Rally Sweden, taking victory in 2022 on his way to a maiden world crown.

Toyota is yet to finalise schedules for its part-time drivers Rovanpera and eight-time world champion Ogier. However, Toyota WRC team principal Jari-Matti Latvala has hinted that the WRC’s first-ever visit to Latvia in July is likely to be part of Rovanpera’s programme.

“We are still a bit open [with the schedules for Kalle and Seb],” Latvala told Motorsport.com.

“I think what is quite clear is that Latvia is a rally [Kalle might like to do]. In Latvia he has done a lot of rallies when he was young, so this is quite clear that Kalle likes to do that event. It is still possible that both [Seb and Kalle] will be at the some of the events at the same time.”

Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

His inclusion on the Rally Sweden entry list will mean four Toyota GR Yaris Rally1s will feature in the rally, including those of Evans and Katsuta.

Privateer Lorenzo Bertelli is on the entry list, mirroring his WRC appearance at the event last year where he also piloted a GR Yaris. The Italian’s entry boosts the Rally1 numbers to nine cars.

The rally will also mark Esapekka Lappi’s first event of the 2024 season as the Finn takes over the third Hyundai entry that will be driven by new signing Andreas Mikkelsen in Monte Carlo. Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak will drive the full-time entries.

The Rally1 field is completed by M-Sport’s Adrien Fourmaux and Gregoire Munster.

Hyundai development driver Emil Lindholm is also on the entry list, piloting a Rally2 version of the i20 N for the first time in 2024.

Sweden will also kick off the new Junior WRC season, which this year has attracted a record 19 entries.   

This week Rovanpera has been linked to a potential endurance racing outing at the Fuji 24 Hours race in May. 

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article WRC champion Rovanpera eyeing 24-hour circuit racing debut
Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
WRC champion Rovanpera eyeing 24-hour circuit racing debut

WRC champion Rovanpera eyeing 24-hour circuit racing debut

WRC

WRC champion Rovanpera eyeing 24-hour circuit racing debut WRC champion Rovanpera eyeing 24-hour circuit racing debut

Hyundai reveals upgraded 2024 WRC challenger

Hyundai reveals upgraded 2024 WRC challenger

WRC

Hyundai reveals upgraded 2024 WRC challenger Hyundai reveals upgraded 2024 WRC challenger

How Rovanpera underlined his superiority in winning his second WRC title

How Rovanpera underlined his superiority in winning his second WRC title

Prime
Prime
WRC

How Rovanpera underlined his superiority in winning his second WRC title How Rovanpera underlined his superiority in winning his second WRC title

Kalle Rovanperä
More from
Kalle Rovanperä
What Rovanpera’s decision to go part-time means for the WRC

What Rovanpera’s decision to go part-time means for the WRC

WRC
Rally Japan

What Rovanpera’s decision to go part-time means for the WRC What Rovanpera’s decision to go part-time means for the WRC

Why Rovanpera wanted a part-time WRC 2024 campaign

Why Rovanpera wanted a part-time WRC 2024 campaign

WRC
Rally Japan

Why Rovanpera wanted a part-time WRC 2024 campaign Why Rovanpera wanted a part-time WRC 2024 campaign

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Estonia

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Toyota Racing
More from
Toyota Racing
Evans makes successful WRC test return after injury

Evans makes successful WRC test return after injury

WRC

Evans makes successful WRC test return after injury Evans makes successful WRC test return after injury

Toyota selects new WRC junior recruits

Toyota selects new WRC junior recruits

WRC

Toyota selects new WRC junior recruits Toyota selects new WRC junior recruits

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Japan

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

Latest news

Daytona 24h Roar: Cadillac claws back in GTP, Mustang paces GTD

Daytona 24h Roar: Cadillac claws back in GTP, Mustang paces GTD

IMSA IMSA
The Roar Before The 24

Daytona 24h Roar: Cadillac claws back in GTP, Mustang paces GTD Daytona 24h Roar: Cadillac claws back in GTP, Mustang paces GTD

Brad Pitt F1 film hits Daytona 24 Hours, Bruckheimer named Grand Marshal

Brad Pitt F1 film hits Daytona 24 Hours, Bruckheimer named Grand Marshal

IMSA IMSA
The Roar Before The 24

Brad Pitt F1 film hits Daytona 24 Hours, Bruckheimer named Grand Marshal Brad Pitt F1 film hits Daytona 24 Hours, Bruckheimer named Grand Marshal

Netflix’s NASCAR: Full Speed - release date and drivers featuring in new documentary

Netflix’s NASCAR: Full Speed - release date and drivers featuring in new documentary

NAS NASCAR Cup

Netflix’s NASCAR: Full Speed - release date and drivers featuring in new documentary Netflix’s NASCAR: Full Speed - release date and drivers featuring in new documentary

Moraes: "Being in Al-Attiyah's shoes is a big responsibility"

Moraes: "Being in Al-Attiyah's shoes is a big responsibility"

DAKR Dakar
Dakar

Moraes: "Being in Al-Attiyah's shoes is a big responsibility" Moraes: "Being in Al-Attiyah's shoes is a big responsibility"

How Rovanpera underlined his superiority in winning his second WRC title

How Rovanpera underlined his superiority in winning his second WRC title

Prime
Prime
WRC

How Rovanpera underlined his superiority in winning his second WRC title How Rovanpera underlined his superiority in winning his second WRC title

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2023

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2023

Prime
Prime
WRC

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2023 Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2023

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Japan

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Prime
Prime
WRC
Central Europe Rally

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe