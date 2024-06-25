All Series
WRC Rally Poland

Rovanpera to stand in for Ogier at WRC Rally Poland

FIA stewards have given permission for Toyota to field the two-time world champion after Ogier’s withdrawal

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Kalle Rovanpera will join Toyota’s World Rally Championship line-up at Rally Poland to replace Sebastien Ogier following his withdrawal from the event.

Stewards have granted permission for Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen to take over the third GR Yaris at this weekend’s gravel rally after Ogier and his co-driver were involved in a road traffic accident while preparing pacenotes.

Ogier and Landais were driving a GR Yaris reconnaissance car when they collided with another vehicle. The driver and passenger of the other car involved, and two members of the public, were also hospitalised.

It has since been confirmed that all those involved in the accident have undergone scans which showed no signs of serious injury.

Landais has been discharged from hospital, but Ogier will remain under medical observation overnight and will not be able to participate in the event.

Toyota has since requested permission for its two-time world champion Rovanpera to replace Ogier for the event which has been granted by FIA stewards. Time to complete reconnaissance of the stages will be provided.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

“The Stewards authorise the change of Crew of Car #17 Sebastien Ogier/Vincent Landais with the Crew Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen and changing the competition number to Car #69,” read the stewards report.

“The Stewards authorise Crew of Car No. 69 Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen two passages of Reconnaissance as follows:
• On Wednesday 26 June 2024
• 8:00 to 18:00: SS 10/14, SS11/15, SS2/5, SS3/6, SS4/7 and SS9/13
• 18:00 to 19:15: SS 17/19 19:15 to 20:00: Shakedown
• On Thursday 27 June 2024: 13:30 to 15:30: SS 16/18 and SS1/8/12

A statement from Toyota added: “We are pleased to confirm that Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen will step in for their team-mates Seb and Vincent and participate in Rally Poland: rising to the challenge and showing the great spirit in our team.”

Poland will be Rovanpera’s fourth event of his part-time campaign following outings in Sweden, Kenya and Portugal. The 23-year-old has already tasted victory this season after winning Safari Rally Kenya in March.

Rovanpera has since posted on Instagram: “Duty calls. Rally Poland here we come.”

Earlier this month, Rovanpera made his circuit racing debut competing in the Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux at Zandvoort where he finished fourth and fifth in the pair of races.

